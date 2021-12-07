Premarket. It’s still a bounce

Japanese Nikkei (+ 2.2%)

Chinese Shanghai Composite (+ 0.1%)

South Korean Kospi (+ 0.5%)

Hong kong Hang Seng (+ 1.9%)

Australian ASX (+ 0.9%)

The main thing

Now the stock market situation is tied to three groups of factors: the mutation of the coronavirus and the effectiveness of vaccines, inflationary pressure and the monetary exchange rate of central banks, geopolitical feuds of the largest economies.

Moreover, all factors are closely related. The assessment of probable socio-economic barriers and the dynamics of the commodity market depend on the epidemiological background. The financial power cycle is underpinned by an inflationary driver. The conflict between the RF-USA and the USA-China has its own financial roots.

In terms of a combination of factors, medium-term assessments of the trajectory of the stock markets are extremely restrained. And the observed local rebounds after significant daily and weekly dips are of a compensatory nature.

On Tuesday, European markets can secure positive dynamics in Asian indices, US futures and a recovery in oil prices. For the Russian market, the negative factor of geopolitics still dominates.

Asian Markets

The positive picture in the Asia-Pacific region is caused by the overestimation of the influence of the new virus strain on the price of risky securities.

Chinese Shanghai Composite remains in the positive zone, but still cannot gain a foothold above the resistance of 3,600 points against the background of continuing uncertainty in the country’s construction sector – Evergrande does not let go of the specter of default.

From a technical point of view, until the supply area in the index has passed upward, there is no need to talk about the breakdown of the medium-term negative sentiment.

The long-term struggle of the United States with the trade deficit only intensified in the era of the pandemic. China, as Washington’s main foreign trade partner, essentially gets the difference between exports and imports, showing a surplus. At the same time, the balance hole of the United States is widening. Most of the geopolitical attacks, including the latest diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, appear to be economically motivated as well.



Australian ASX rises in the region of a percentage, winning back the decision of the RBA on the rate. The regulator continues to assure that the rate of near-zero funding remains unchanged. However, it should be remembered that the Fed also brushed aside the possibility of a rate reversal – and now there is no doubt that the withdrawal of liquidity within QE will accelerate. And Australia’s closest neighbor, New Zealand, has already raised its key rate twice.

You also need to take into account that the trajectory of the ASX is closely related to the dynamics of the American S&P 500 (correlation 0.9), and in the United States there is a stock rebound after a strong fall. In general, the mid-term forecast trajectory of the Australian stock market remains downward.



Thus, Asian indices are showing a positive direction, which today will support European players to increase in shares. The reason for the optimism is a decrease in the intensity of passions around the new omicron virus. However, the mid-term formation of the APR indices is still not appeasing. High inflation, slowdown in macro indicators, and the likelihood of a change in monetary rates by the Central Bank indicate an increased risk for the stock market. The trajectory of most Asian indices since the beginning of the year unequivocally confirms concerns.

American sites

On the eve of the US players abandoned the tradition of the last days – the high volatility of the market remained, but the closing still took place upwards. On Tuesday morning, index futures continue their upward movement – the derivative on the S&P 500 adds more than a third of a percent, climbing above 4600 p.

However, from a technical point of view, nothing has changed. The preponderance is on the bearish side as long as the S&P 500 remains below 4630 p. And the optimism of investors is caused by the overestimation of the new strain of the virus – hence the yesterday’s surge in activity in the downtrodden tourism and entertainment companies, and discouragement in pharmaceuticals.

A decrease in the level of the epidemiological threat further increases the likelihood of an accelerated collapse of the Fed’s soft exchange rate. If there is no urgent need to support the economy against the background of the risks of erecting humanitarian barriers, then the factor of raging inflation speaks of an earlier increase in the funding rate and a complete cessation of the current QE in the spring of next year.

If it were not so, the US dollar would have returned to the devaluation trend long ago. But the US dollar index (DXY: 96.25 p.) Remains in the area of ​​annual highs, waiting for the reversal of the monetary and fiscal cycle of the Federal Reserve.



Thus, the explosive rise in the US market is still seen as a technical correction after a 5% dip in recent weeks. Of course, the positive dynamics of the United States will find a response in the European stock markets. Investors in Russian financial assets, including non-residents, are more likely to assess the rhetoric of the heads of the Russian Federation-US against the background of the recently increased geopolitical risks. And therefore, market factors in the pricing of securities and the ruble temporarily fade into the background.

Raw materials

Oil prices continue to rise after a 25% collapse in the last month. Morning futures for February Brent are running over $ 73.5 with an increase of more than half a percentage point.

Earlier, the level to which, within the framework of the high volatility of the instrument, contracts can approach, was announced. On the horizon – $ 74 a barrel.

The oil driver in general should have a positive effect on the prices of oil stocks and the exchange rates of the exporting countries, unless the factor of external pressure intervenes.

Gold prices ($ 1,780) does not reflect high investor demand for the precious metal. Several factors are at play here – from high inflation and the highly probable tightening of the Fed’s monetary exchange rate to the stability of the US dollar and local optimism in risky securities.

From a technical point of view, the bulls in November were unable to break the annual downtrend. The risk zone, indicated a month earlier at $ 1870, has been worked out. The course returned under the $ 1830 bar. On the agenda is the retention of quarterly support. Hence the understandable temporary skepticism of investors in the securities of gold miners.



