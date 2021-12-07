RTVI journalist fired because of a post criticizing the channel in her personal Telegram

https://www.znak.com/2021-12-07/zhurnalistku_rtvi_uvolili_iz_za_posta_s_kritikoy_kanala_v_lichnom_telegram https://www.znak.com/2021-12-07/zhurnalistku_rtvi_uvolili_iz_za_posta_s_kritikoy_kanala_v_lichnom_telegram 2021.12.07

RTVI journalist Anastasia Chumakova was fired from the RTVI TV channel after a post on her personal Telegram, where she criticized the channel’s information policy. Now she is looking for a job. Chumakova wrote about this in Telegram.

From Telegram Anastasia

“The RTVI channel, on which I now work, has not broadcast news about an armed man at the UN office in New York on its social networks for more than an hour, because all this hour it has been broadcasting an interview with apologies after the tragedy at the Listvyazhnaya mine and other to blame, “” I did not make the decision “of the acting head of the RF Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan. Because, of course, he really wants to take the post as soon as possible. And stop being an interim. Therefore, in an interview he is so “good” “- this post was written by Chumakova on December 3.

Later, a post appeared in which she announced that she was fired.

“I, of course, understand everything. The channel belongs to Chemezov, Kandelaki’s program was from the very beginning a commissioned program, but why betray journalistic principles so head-on when your correspondent (not me, my colleague) gives exclusive information not about the bomb, of course, but about important … news? ” – added Chumakova.