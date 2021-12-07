“Russia will become the second Chernobyl”: Americans threatened Putin because of Ukraine

Readers of the Washington Post are actively commenting on the material that came out a few hours before the start of talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, at which the situation around Ukraine will be discussed. Some Americans accuse Moscow of trying to revive the USSR and threaten, among other things, with military consequences. Others recall that the United States and NATO did not live up to their promises not to move towards Russia’s borders.

The publication notes that during the talks, Putin may issue an ultimatum to Biden: “Give guarantees that NATO will never include Ukraine, otherwise Russia may start an offensive against it in the near future.” At the same time, leaks have already leaked to the media that Washington is preparing unprecedentedly harsh sanctions against Moscow in the event of aggression against Ukraine, including disconnecting Russia from the global financial system.

In the comments, the Americans write that Putin intends to put forward demands to Biden that cannot be met. Therefore, Russia will launch a scenario according to which Ukraine will be the first to attack the separatist forces, and then Russian troops will enter the case, applying for the right to self-defense.

The user with the nickname Americanalltheway believes that Putin has no right to decide who NATO will admit to membership. He also called to prevent the revival of the USSR, which the Russian president is allegedly striving for.

A Rickpres reader invites Biden to strike a preemptive strike and offer Ukraine a chance to join NATO.

“Didn’t we promise Russia 20 years ago that NATO would not expand eastward? Did we not break this promise? We promised and did it,” notes another participant in the discussion.

User Philebuster believes that Biden should answer Putin like this: “Look, Vlad, you stole Crimea. At least one Russian will enter Ukraine, and Russia will become the second Chernobyl. Got it?”

“I am by no means a fan of Putin, but I agree that there is logic in his words. If the United States were located in the same way as Russia, they would not want to live surrounded by hostile countries,” notes another participant in the conversation. He added that tensions will decrease if Russia receives effective guarantees in this regard.