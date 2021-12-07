Russian car dealers began to sell cars with bicycles as “special stages”

An additional accessory costs 100 thousand rubles.

One of the car dealerships selling Skoda cars in Russia offers a bicycle as one of the additional accessories that are sold with the car. A photo with a detailed list of expensive and often unnecessary “special stages” was published by the “Blue Buckets” community.

The model offered for purchase is a Kodiaq crossover. The equipment of the car is not indicated, however, for all the additional equipment listed, you will have to pay almost 800 thousand rubles – the cost of another budget car.

Photo: telegram channel “Blue Buckets”

Of these, 100 thousand rubles – for the Skoda MTB 29 mountain bike, which weighs 13.9 kg. Among the other most expensive “special stages” are discs for 240 thousand rubles, threshold moldings for 71 thousand rubles, a child seat for 70 thousand rubles and a roof rack for 43 thousand rubles.

The vast majority of car enthusiasts would never buy such products, especially at such exclusively “salon” prices.

The price of the Skoda Kodiaq crossover starts at 1.96 million rubles – this is how much the car in the basic configuration costs.