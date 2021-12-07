Russian price with disclaimer – Autoreview

The fact that an electric car will soon appear in the Russian range of the Mini brand was announced back in the summer: the debut of the Mini Cooper SE hatchback was scheduled for 2022, and these plans are still in force. As confirmation, representatives of the company even published the starting price for a three-door with the SE index – we have a hatchback with an 184-horsepower electric motor on the front axle and a traction battery with a capacity of 32.6 kWh (its charge should be enough for only 234 km in the WLTP cycle) will have to pay at least 3 million 600 thousand rubles. For comparison: prices for a three-door Mini John Cooper Works with a gasoline two-liter turbo engine, which produces 231 hp, start at 3 million 30 thousand rubles.

Basic equipment for an electric vehicle includes adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster with a five-inch screen, a Mini Visual Boost media system with an 8.8-inch touchscreen, wireless charging and electric folding side mirrors. Such cars will appear on sale only in a few months – the start of production of electric hatchbacks for Russia is scheduled for March. But Mini is already warning that in case of an increase in import duties and duties on electric vehicles early next year, the starting price will be even higher by the start of sales.