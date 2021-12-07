Ryan Reynolds jokingly revealed the plot of Deadpool III. Hugh Jackman was supposed to appear in it.

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
21

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who is waging a comic war with another Hollywood star, Hugh Jackman, continues to have fun on Twitter. This time, Reynolds was joking, or telling the truth, about the excellent film Deadpool 3.

Ryan Reynolds jokingly revealed the plot of Deadpool III. Hugh Jackman was supposed to appear in it.

In his message, the actor drew attention to a Canadian organization that helps people with mental health issues. To get more people to read the tweet, Reynolds decided to add a little about Deadpool 3.