Ryan Reynolds jokingly revealed the plot of Deadpool III. Hugh Jackman was supposed to appear in it.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who is waging a comic war with another Hollywood star, Hugh Jackman, continues to have fun on Twitter. This time, Reynolds was joking, or telling the truth, about the excellent film Deadpool 3.

In his message, the actor drew attention to a Canadian organization that helps people with mental health issues. To get more people to read the tweet, Reynolds decided to add a little about Deadpool 3.

Before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was meant to be a travel movie alongside Dapool and Logan. Rashomon style. I am not lying.

It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference. In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real. – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 28, 2021

Rashomon is a Japanese black and white feature film directed by Akira Kurosawa.

Therefore, it is rather difficult to imagine a serious tape in this style, where Deadpool and Wolverine would go on a joint journey. It seems that Reynolds is still joking and making fun of Logan again.

Officially, the new "Deadpool" will still be removed, and Reynolds will again try on the red suit of the immortal and stinging mercenary. At the same time, the tape will become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it will not start filming until 2022.