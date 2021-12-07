Testament of Napoleon. Why the French were scared of the Russian LNG

MOSCOW, 6 Dec – PRIME, Oleg Krivoshapov. Arctic LNG 2 has attracted the necessary loans from Russian and a number of foreign banks for almost 10 billion euros. However, there were no French financial institutions interested in the project, although a minority stake in Arctic LNG 2 belongs, among other things, to Total. Prime tried to figure out the reasons.

Production sites of the project

Media: France refused to participate in Arctic LNG 2

GREEN AGENDA

The Arctic LNG 2 company announced that it signed agreements with Russian and foreign banks on attracting loans totaling 9.5 billion euros for a period of 15 years, fully providing external financing for the enterprise of the same name.

The French authorities, like the country’s commercial banks, refused to participate in the Arctic LNG 2 project, which is being implemented in Russia by Novatek (60%), the Chinese companies CNOOC and CNODC (10% each), the Japanese consortium Japan Arctic LNG (10 %) and French Total (10%).

It should be noted that banks from all other countries, the companies from which entered the project, took part in the financing.

La Tribune cited the Fifth Republic’s concerns about climate issues as the reason for the lack of French institutions among investors.