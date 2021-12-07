Testament of Napoleon. Why the French were scared of the Russian LNG

MOSCOW, 6 Dec – PRIME, Oleg Krivoshapov. Arctic LNG 2 has attracted the necessary loans from Russian and a number of foreign banks for almost 10 billion euros. However, there were no French financial institutions interested in the project, although a minority stake in Arctic LNG 2 belongs, among other things, to Total. Prime tried to figure out the reasons.

GREEN AGENDA

The Arctic LNG 2 company announced that it signed agreements with Russian and foreign banks on attracting loans totaling 9.5 billion euros for a period of 15 years, fully providing external financing for the enterprise of the same name.

The French authorities, like the country’s commercial banks, refused to participate in the Arctic LNG 2 project, which is being implemented in Russia by Novatek (60%), the Chinese companies CNOOC and CNODC (10% each), the Japanese consortium Japan Arctic LNG (10 %) and French Total (10%).

It should be noted that banks from all other countries, the companies from which entered the project, took part in the financing.

La Tribune cited the Fifth Republic’s concerns about climate issues as the reason for the lack of French institutions among investors.

According to the newspaper, the French President Emmanuel Macron himself banned the financing of the project. As a result, neither the state investment bank Bpifrance nor the country’s commercial banks allocated funds.

“Within the framework of the green agenda, natural gas really belongs to the“ dirty ”energy resources,” comments Vitaly Gromadin, asset manager of BCS World of Investments.

At the same time, the main market for liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is planned to be shipped from the Arctic LNG 2 project, as the expert notes, are the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region (APR).

“Despite the current fierce competition in the market between Europe and Asia, by the time the project is launched in 2025, the situation has already returned to normal,” Gromadin believes, “and Asia will remain the main consumer.”

ALL the other way around

Novatek reacted skeptically to the position of the French side. The press service of the Russian company said that such an attitude towards gas supply projects, on the contrary, would slow down the pace of the global transition to zero carbon.

Kirill Rodionov, an expert at the Institute for the Development of Fuel and Energy Technologies (IRTTEK), agrees with this view.

“Increasing LNG production is part of a decarbonisation strategy even for the greenest oil and gas companies,” he says. level of 2016. In the period from 2011 to 2020, Shell almost doubled its LNG sales, from 16.8 million to 33.2 million tons. At the same time, according to the strategy adopted in February this year, the company is going to to increase the capacity for LNG production by 7 million tons annually. “

Interest in liquefied gas is caused, among other things, by the ban on the use of high-sulfur fuel oil in maritime transport, which was introduced last year by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the expert recalls.

“Switching from high sulfur fuel oil to LNG leads to reduced CO emissions 2 on average by 60%, – Rodionov specifies. “In this regard, at least in water transport, this energy carrier not only does not increase, but even reduces the carbon footprint.”

As for the geography of supplies, it is determined by the market, especially when it comes to volumes not purchased under long-term agreements, he points out.

“For example, the third stage of the existing Novatek Yamal LNG plant was commissioned a year ahead of schedule, at the end of 2018, and not at the end of 2019, when the company entered into force long-term obligations tied to the launch of the third stage. , – reminds the specialist. “Accordingly, Novatek had to sell the entire 5.5 million tonnes surplus produced in the third stage in a year on the spot market.”

And in this market there is a simple principle: a tanker supplies gas to where there is currently a strong demand and, accordingly, high prices, Rodionov notes.

“In the event that the lines of the Arctic LNG-2 are also built ahead of schedule, nothing can prevent the export of gas to France,” he concludes.

WAS THERE A BOY?

“The strangest thing in this story is that there is no documentary confirmation of the words spoken by Macron, and even more so – any prohibitions imposed on the financing of specific projects,” says Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst of the National Energy Security Fund (NESF). Hence the question: is this newspaper publication, by chance, not a “duck”? What is it? Manifestation of climate policy? If there is a foreign policy context, and then it is not clear: we are talking about pan-European sanctions or about measures against Novatek? For whom does the ban apply? ? Can not understand anything”.

Novatek in this situation also looks somewhat confused, the expert notes. The company said it did not expect funding from the French side.

“If a ban on lending is introduced, then it, most likely, should apply to Total,” Yushkov argues. “However, the French company participates. After all, loans from banks are only half of the funds that go to the project. The rest are allocated by themselves. participating companies, including Total “.

France acts as an influential player in the decarbonization field, advocating for the “green” agenda, the specialist admits.

“Paris is actively developing nuclear energy and lobbying for its recognition as carbon-free,” he says. “If it succeeds, France will turn out to be one of the most decarbonized countries in Europe. The carbon footprint is very small. And natural gas plays a lesser role in the energy sector of this EU country than in the case with Germany or Italy “.