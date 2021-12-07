The best drink for a flat stomach named

There is no drink that alone gets rid of belly fat. Of course, you can find temporary cleansing, but it can have negative side effects and will definitely not provide long-term results.

The safest and most effective way to lose belly fat is through exercise and a healthy diet, and while there is no miracle drink for weight loss, there are certain foods that can help you achieve your overall health and exercise goals. portal Eat This! Not that!

According to Courtney D’Angelo, M.D., M.D.? one of the best drinks to help you achieve a flatter belly is hot mint tea /

When it comes to choosing a drink that will help flatten your belly, the easiest option is something low in calories and added sugar, so peppermint tea can be a great choice. “Peppermint tea is a calorie-free, sweet-tasting beverage that can help reduce your appetite and satisfy your sweet tooth,” says Goodson.

And peppermint tea is not only a great no-calorie drink option, but it’s also packed with nutrients that can help you lose weight. Peppermint has antiviral, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, says Goodson, and because it acts as an anti-inflammatory, it can also help improve digestive problems.

While Goodson says there isn’t much evidence to fully support this, some studies have shown that peppermint may act as a muscle relaxant. “Peppermint soothes muscles and, in turn, helps eliminate food and gas, which is why many herbal teas use peppermint as an ingredient.”