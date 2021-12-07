The court in Ukraine allowed the detention of Poklonskaya in the case of high treason – RT in Russian

The Kiev Court of Appeal granted the prosecutor’s petition to detain the former Crimean prosecutor Natalya Poklonskaya in order to choose her a preventive measure in the case of treason.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the court.

Earlier, the court considered the appeal of the prosecutor’s office against the decision of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkovsky district court of Kiev on September 27, who refused to satisfy the petition of the prosecutor of the department of the office of the prosecutor general for permission to detain Poklonskaya.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, in response to the threats of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to Natalia Poklonskaya, who was appointed Russian ambassador to Cape Verde, recalled that Poklonskaya has diplomatic immunity. Zakharova added that Kiev should address the issue of law enforcement on its territory, and not try to obtain the extradition of Natalia Poklonskaya from Cape Verde.

In April 2018, it was reported that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine had completed an absentee investigation into Crimean officials, including State Duma Deputy Natalya Poklonskaya and Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov.