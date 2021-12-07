The crew of the Xing Yuan, washed ashore in Kholmsk, remains on board

10:52 December 7, 2021.

Angelina Dubinina

Washed ashore Xing Yuan ship it is the second day in Kholmsk, and the crew has not yet been evacuated. Last night, rescuers arrived at a dry cargo ship that had run aground off the coast of Kholmsk. Six people and three pieces of equipment arrived at the ship’s landing site.

– Rescuers on the spot, to improve weather conditions, they will evacuate the crew, divers inspect the bottom of the vessel for damage. Improvement of the weather is predicted by lunchtime, – the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations commented.

According to the port workers, since yesterday evening, together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the team has been monitoring the ship and the crew on board. The dry cargo ship, according to the port workers, will stand still for a long time.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Sakhalin Region also adds that specialists from the Sakhalin Marine Rescue Service will inspect the ship and develop a plan for further actions. Also, with the improvement of weather conditions for preventive purposes, specialists are planning to install booms. No fuel spills are observed at this time. At the scene there is the head of the main department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Sakhalin Region.

Let us remind you that yesterday the residents of Kholm also reported that the ship had already been damaged.