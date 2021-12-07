The crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border began to decline, as keeping refugees in winter becomes expensive – political scientist

The migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border has subsided, because it becomes expensive to keep refugees in winter. Belarusian political scientist Dmitry Bolkunets said this in a live broadcast of the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

“The migration crisis is coming to an end, because it becomes expensive to maintain migrants at the border. I think that the adventure that Lukashenka organized failed. For migrants, Belarus is not the main location, so some migrants left for Russia. He did not receive the recognition in the West, as he hoped for it. Lukashenka is now making a retreat with migrants, he lost this battle, the campaign. We see how migrants are taken out of Belarus every day, and by force. There was no breakthrough to Germany, ”he said.

As noted by Bolkunets, on the Belarusian-Polish border some of the refugees die every day from the cold, in his opinion, this migration crisis must be resolved more quickly so that people do not suffer.

“At the border, migrants die every day, someone was amputated after a frostbite leg. This crisis must be resolved as quickly as possible, because people are suffering, they were deceived – they were promised to get to Germany, … and that was a complete lie. And those refugees who return to their homeland want to hold rallies at the Belarusian embassy in their countries. Lukashenka will still backfire for the campaign he organized, ”the political scientist said.

More than 400 migrants took off from the Belarusian capital on November 18 on the first humanitarian flight of this airline. This was followed by several more evacuation flights. It was reported that in total more than 2 thousand people were taken out to Iraq.