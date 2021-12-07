The expert told how the United States treats the conversation between Putin and Biden

https://ria.ru/20211207/vstrecha-1762487288.html

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 – RIA Novosti. Part of the current American leadership does not want success from the upcoming contacts between US and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the leaders will have to look for ways to de-escalate the existing tensions against the background of the established aggressive rhetoric of the new administration, Vice President of the Eurasian Center Earl Rasmussen told RIA Novosti. The United States of Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will be held on December 7 in video format. According to him, the summit will be held in the context of complex problems, including the situation in Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan, Syria, negotiations on the Iranian atom, the opposition to the coronavirus. The expert noted that the US contacts with Ukraine and the Baltic states have exacerbated rather than calmed the situation. “I hope the two leaders seek (ways) to de-escalate tensions through a diplomatic perspective, rather than the established aggressive rhetoric that has become commonplace for the current US foreign policy team.” – said Rasmussen.

