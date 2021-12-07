https://ria.ru/20211207/dtp-1762538197.html

The passenger of a taxi that fell into the Moskva River got off with bruises

The passenger of a taxi that fell into the Moskva River escaped with abrasions – Russia news today

The passenger of a taxi that fell into the Moskva River got off with bruises

The car fell into the Moskva River, its passenger got off with abrasions, according to the Telegram channel of the Department for Civil Defense, Emergencies and RIA Novosti, 12/07/2021

2021-12-07T12: 47

2021-12-07T12: 47

2021-12-07T13: 14

incidents

Moscow

auto

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/07/1762524190_0:287:2730:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_f39984aac51fe9380a914e66f6b7d747.jpg

MOSCOW, December 7 – RIA Novosti. The car fell into the Moskva River, its passenger got off with abrasions, according to the Telegram channel of the Department for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Fire Safety of the capital. “On the morning of December 7, the 112 service in Moscow received a message about an accident on the Berezhkovskaya embankment near house number 22. As a result of the collision, one of the cars fell into the Moscow River … As a result of the accident, the passenger of the car that fell into the river received abrasions. The girl refused hospitalization,” – the release says. Photos from the accident scene are attached to the message – a taxi car is pulled out of the water by a crane. What happened to the taxi driver is not specified.

https://ria.ru/20211012/dtp-1754196838.html

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/07/1762524190_0-0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67a5abe9d6dd6d6ca43f6b48d9ef853e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

accidents, moscow, auto