https://ria.ru/20211207/dtp-1762538197.html
The passenger of a taxi that fell into the Moskva River got off with bruises
The passenger of a taxi that fell into the Moskva River escaped with abrasions – Russia news today
The passenger of a taxi that fell into the Moskva River got off with bruises
The car fell into the Moskva River, its passenger got off with abrasions, according to the Telegram channel of the Department for Civil Defense, Emergencies and RIA Novosti, 12/07/2021
2021-12-07T12: 47
2021-12-07T12: 47
2021-12-07T13: 14
incidents
Moscow
auto
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/07/1762524190_0:287:2730:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_f39984aac51fe9380a914e66f6b7d747.jpg
MOSCOW, December 7 – RIA Novosti. The car fell into the Moskva River, its passenger got off with abrasions, according to the Telegram channel of the Department for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Fire Safety of the capital. “On the morning of December 7, the 112 service in Moscow received a message about an accident on the Berezhkovskaya embankment near house number 22. As a result of the collision, one of the cars fell into the Moscow River … As a result of the accident, the passenger of the car that fell into the river received abrasions. The girl refused hospitalization,” – the release says. Photos from the accident scene are attached to the message – a taxi car is pulled out of the water by a crane. What happened to the taxi driver is not specified.
https://ria.ru/20211012/dtp-1754196838.html
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/07/1762524190_0-0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67a5abe9d6dd6d6ca43f6b48d9ef853e.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
accidents, moscow, auto
The passenger of a taxi that fell into the Moskva River got off with bruises