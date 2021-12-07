The South African embassy announced the ban on travel for people with the omicron strain – RBK

Photo: Sumaya Hisham / Reuters



The authorities of the Republic of South Africa have banned citizens from leaving the country if they find a new omicron strain of the coronavirus. This was reported to RIA Novosti at the South African Embassy in Russia.

“No infected person is allowed to leave the country,” the embassy said. The diplomatic mission also stressed that the country follows the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and ensures health protection from coronavirus while traveling.

RBC sent a request to the Russian Embassy in South Africa.

Earlier, the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has repeatedly condemned the restrictions imposed by other states against his country and neighbors due to the spread of the omicron strain. He considered the travel bans in Western countries unjustified and urged to urgently remove them, the BBC reported.