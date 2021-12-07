The Sverdlovsk Legislative Assembly considered a bill on QR codes. December 7, 2021 | e1.ru

Another United Russia member, Vladimir Smirnov, supports the bill, but with reservations. Here’s what he wrote:

– I, as a deputy and a responsible citizen, who was vaccinated back in January 2021, will support the bill. However, I want to note that I am very careful about the introduction of any restrictive measures. I believe that such decisions should be balanced and verified.

Yesterday, at a meeting of the United Russia faction, I spoke on this topic; earlier, together with members of the Russian Council of Shopping Centers, I sent an appeal to the Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region.

I have received a large number of requests from SMEs (there are 194 thousand of them in the Sverdlovsk region, and more than 180 thousand – micro-enterprises), whose business has been seriously affected by the introduction of QR codes. The fall in the income of shopping center tenants is from 50 to 90%, which follows from the statements with the attachments of cash reports to the heads of shopping centers. At the same time, 20 shopping and entertainment centers in the region are actively involved in the fight against COVID-19, providing their retail space for the organization of vaccination points for more than six months.