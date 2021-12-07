The US authorities are developing a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation in case of a military invasion of Ukraine, CNN says

The American authorities are developing a new package of sanctions against Russia in the event of a military invasion of Ukraine, according to CNN sources. According to them, we are talking about disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT interbank transfer system. In addition, sanctions may be imposed against the entourage of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian oligarchs. The final decision has not yet been made. The United States wants to coordinate its actions with its European partners, added the channel’s interlocutors. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that the United States and the European Union are considering the possibility of sanctions against Russian banks and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Other options include restrictions on the conversion of the ruble into other currencies and restrictions on the purchase of Russian debt on the secondary market.

The Kremlin called these messages a continuation of the “information hysteria” before today’s talks between the two presidents. Putin and Biden will speak via video link.