Venture Capital Negotiates $ 50-150M Investment in Polygon | Blockchain24

A number of investors, including Sequoia Capital India and Steadview Capital, are in talks to support Polygon, which manages the structure to build and connect Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks by purchasing tokens, according to a TechCrunch report on Monday, three sources familiar with the matter said. …

Sources said that investors want to purchase tokens worth between $ 50 million and $ 150 million. As is usually the case with these trades, investors will be able to buy coins at a slight discount. (20% discount on the average MATIC price over the last month). As discussions are ongoing, conditions may change. Polygon, formerly known as Matic, has established itself as one of the most popular Tier 2 solutions. The firm, with a market capitalization of over $ 14 billion, processes over 7.5 million transactions per day and allows thousands of decentralized applications to continue to use Ethereum as their core layer. but avoid increasingly expensive gas charges.

Aave, Sushi Swap and Curve Finance are some of the largest blue-chip projects to be deployed on Polygon, which has brought together one of the largest developer ecosystems (even compared to some tier 1 blockchains).

The investment will herald a shift in investor perception of India’s Polygon, which until recent years struggled to gain support from the most prominent venture capital firms in the South Asian market. Additionally, Polygon has had to deal with at least one episode where some of its early investors asked for their money back during a bear cycle, according to two people familiar with the matter. The firm returned the money to some of these investors and survived.

Polygon, which received backing from entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban this year, is among dozens of sidechains hoping Ethereum will continue to dominate even as several other Tier 1 projects like Polkadot and Solana, backed by Multicoin Capital and A16z are trying to keep an eye on the nascent but rapidly growing developer ecosystem.

In a Bankless podcast earlier this year, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said that the web3 developer ecosystem is centered around Ethereum today, and he hopes the network effect doesn’t dissipate. In the same podcast, Nailwal and Mikhail Bjelich, another co-founder of Polygon, stated that Polygon is increasingly expanding its blockchain infrastructure offerings.