Virologist named the Omicron coronavirus strain as a live vaccine | News | News

The Omicron COVID-19 strain may become a live vaccine for humanity, as evidenced by its reduced pathogenicity. This assumption was made by a virologist, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, head of the cell proliferation laboratory at the Institute of Molecular Biology. V.A. Engelhardt Pyotr Chumakov.

“There is an optimistic opinion that now COVID has accelerated through the second phase of evolution. It has become less pathogenic, but at the same time more infectious, which is also good, because in this way, perhaps, nature has created a live vaccine against coronavirus. That is, those people who get sick and carry this strain of coronavirus will become resistant to disease-causing variants, ”the expert said in an interview with URA.RU.

According to him, due to the new strain, it will probably no longer be necessary to introduce lockdowns, adds Gazeta.Ru.

On December 6, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Africa Clayson Moniela in an interview with Izvestia pointed out that Omicron downstream is more like influenza and does not cause serious symptoms – none of the patients with this variant of COVID-19 in South Africa needed a ventilator or hospitalization.

Also on Monday, the head of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Dmitry Khubezov said that additional restrictive measures would not be introduced in Russia, including closing the border due to the new Omicron coronavirus strain. He also pointed to the need to accelerate the pace of vaccination.

The Rospotrebnadzor said that two citizens who arrived in Russia from South Africa, identified “Omicron”.

On November 30, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova announced that the Russian Federation is introducing a two-week quarantine for those arriving from countries with a high risk of infection with the Omicron coronavirus strain. We are talking about South Africa, neighboring African states, China, Great Britain and other countries that have announced the discovery of a new strain.

Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

