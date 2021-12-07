Virologist of the Russian Academy of Sciences named the omicron strain a live vaccine – RBK

“We still need to watch how the omicron displaces disease-causing strains and how this affects the severity of the disease, the number of patients in intensive care beds. Yet these quarantine measures are tied to the possibilities of medicine. If this gives a respite for medicine, then, probably, we will not see more serious quarantines, ”he concluded.

The opinion that the omicron strain can itself become a “vaccine” against coronavirus needs an evidence base, said doctors interviewed by RBC.

“On its own, the omicron strain is not likely to be as deadly as the ‘delta’ strain that has caused great anxiety. According to the available data, the omicron strain is more harmless, but in order to draw conclusions, more statistics are needed, longer observations are required, “- said RBC virologist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Felix Ershov

Zoya Skorpileva, an immunologist at the European Center for Vaccination, also drew attention to the fact that there is not so much data on the omicron, as well as on its lower severity or lethality, to say that it can become a “vaccine”. “Such conclusions are premature. Suffice it to recall that similar statements were also made about the delta strain, but later it began to gain strength and manifest itself in a completely different way, ”she said.

The Omicron strain was discovered in South Africa and Botswana in early November. The World Health Organization said that it could seriously change the course of the pandemic due to its greater infectivity and the number of mutations. Cases of infection with the new variant were identified in some countries, including in Russia – in two citizens who returned from South Africa.