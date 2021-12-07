Where the forces go. Scientists have named the most unpleasant consequences of COVID-19

https://ria.ru/20211207/potentsiya-1762450639.html

2021-12-07T08: 00

2021-12-07T08: 00

2021-12-07T11: 04

the science

health

biology

coronavirus covid-19

impotence

MOSCOW, Dec 7 – RIA Novosti, Vladislav Strekopytov. According to scientists, one of the manifestations of postcoid syndrome is potency disorder. The authors of a recently published review article detail the physiological and psychological factors that influence erectile dysfunction. They consider it to be a universal indicator of the health of men who have had COVID-19. To find out what is the reason, Italian scientists, together with colleagues from China, Denmark and Vietnam, analyzed articles on this topic, published and indexed in the Scopus, PubMed and Google Scholar databases from the beginning of 2020 to July 2021. : Potency disorder in COVID-19 is associated with a whole range of physiological and psychological factors. Experts believe that almost any respiratory, neurological, cardiovascular or endocrine complication caused by the coronavirus can negatively affect male sexual health. For example, it is known that with a lack of oxygen, erectile function is reduced. And many patients with covid still have lung problems three months after recovery. Oxygen deficiency reduces the production of nitric oxide, which is necessary for the enlargement and hardening of the penis. In addition, SARS-CoV-2 interacts with the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor and damages cells – in particular, the endothelial cells, which line the inner lining of blood and lymph vessels. Due to damage to the mucous membrane, blood stops flowing normally into the tissues. American scientists from the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami have found that the coronavirus spreads in the endothelial cells of the male penis. This negatively affects the supply of blood to the penis and, accordingly, on erectile function, because it directly depends on the integrity of the endothelium. Long-term endocrine disorders in patients with COVID-19 have been studied to a lesser extent than pulmonary or cardiovascular. However, there is evidence that ACE2 is expressed in pancreatic β-cells and testicular cells. Scientists from the Miller School note: sometimes the coronavirus penetrates the testicular tissue, which can affect male fertility in general. And Italian researchers have found that with prolonged covid, the level of testosterone, the hormone responsible for sexual activity in men, decreases. Different factors reinforce each other. Thus, French scientists have shown that patients with more severe forms of vascular lesions, including acute thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, often develop serious endothelial dysfunction. And disruption of the pancreas leads to an exacerbation of diabetes – both the first and the second type. The associated endocrine and metabolic changes can lead to long-term erectile problems, the review authors believe. Not just physiology In addition to purely physiological, scientists have identified several indirect causes. First of all, these are the side effects of drugs. As well as stress due to hospitalization and socioeconomic factors such as isolation, fear of being fired, and financial hardship. Some drugs for long-term covid, such as beta blockers and diuretics, impair erectile function. And restrictive measures lead to a depressed state of mind and anxiety. Many lost their jobs during the pandemic. Those who switched to a remote job faced a sedentary lifestyle, a violation of the usual way of life, a sharp reduction in communication and depression. According to scientists, this inevitably affects men’s sexual health.

2021

health, biology, coronavirus covid-19, impotence