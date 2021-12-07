Which star beauties are constantly leaving men

Some women sacrifice themselves for their families and children, not daring to file for divorce. But these representatives of show business are not afraid to break off engagements, leave husbands with young children and expose details of their personal lives for everyone to see. Which of the star beauties abandons men, tells 5-tv.ru…

Amber Heard

Photo: TASS / ZUMA

In 2017, the actress filed for divorce from Johnny depp, with whom she was married for two years. Amber Heard said that her husband raised his hand to her. The hype around the divorce proceedings does not subside until now. The Aquaman star did not grieve for long after breaking off relations with Depp: she was soon noticed in the arms of Elon Musk. But she broke up with him and began a relationship with art dealer Vito Schnabel. There were rumors in the press that Amber Heard took him away from Heidi Klum. “Love” did not last long. After breaking up with Schnabel, the actress met with director Andres Muschetti, but soon broke up with him.

Now Amber Hurt is busy raising her daughter, Una Paige, who was born in April 2021. The name of the child’s father is unknown, but the media reportthat the actress used the services of a surrogate mother.

Lady Gaga

Photo: TASS / ZUMA

Fans already desperate to see the wedding of your beloved singer, because she has already terminated the engagement several times. In 2015, Lady Gaga announced that she was marrying actor Taylor Kinney, but broke up with him a year later. After him, the singer was engaged to her agent Christian Carino and also canceled the wedding. The star could not stand the groom’s pathological jealousy.

Now Lady Gaga meets with Parket Group CEO Michael Polanski. Perhaps this relationship will still bring the shocking singer down the aisle.











Anna Sedokova

Photo: TASS / Sergey Karpukhin

Ex-member of the group “VIA Gra»Is known for a stormy personal life. Her first husband was Ukrainian footballer Valentin Belkevich. For the sake of marriage, Anna left show business for a while and gave birth to a daughter, Alina. The singer filed for divorce two years after the birth of a child due to her husband’s infidelities.

Second husband Anna Sedova there was a businessman Maxim Chernyavsky. The singer moved to him in USA together with a daughter from their first marriage, later they had a common child – Monica. But Sedokova left this husband because of infidelity. The third chosen one of Anna was the entrepreneur Artem Komarov, they had a son, Hector. It did not come to the wedding then, they parted a few months after the birth of the boy.

Now Anna Sedokova is married for the third time. Latvian basketball player Janis Timma became her chosen one.

Jennifer Lopez

Photo: TASS / ZUMA

The American pop star has been married three times. The first spouse of Lopez was a simple guy – the waiter Ohani Noa. After the divorce, they maintained friendly relations, Noah even worked as an administrator in restaurant J. Lo. Then the singer was married to dancer Chris Judd for a year. And also a divorce. She also nearly married Ben Affleck, but the wedding was canceled a few hours before the start.

Third husband Jennifer Lopez was Mark Anthony. They had twins – Max and Emmy. After seven years of marriage, the couple divorced at the request of the singer. In 2020, it became known that J.Lo was engaged to baseball player Alex Rodriguez. It didn’t come to the wedding. A close friend of the singer told the media that she simply stopped trusting her lover and decided to end her engagement with him.