While America was preparing a boycott of Beijing, he showed who is stronger – Articles – In the world

The Beijing Olympics promises to be the safest in history. And this is not an oxymoron. Precisely because the Olympic Games will take place in the midst of a pandemic, the Chinese will do everything possible to keep participants and spectators safe.

China, the first country to face the coronavirus, understands the threat like no one else. And he knows how to resist it, as evidenced by close to zero rates of morbidity and mortality.

At the opening of the Olympiad they are waiting for the arrival Vladimir Putin…

2 thousand foreign athletes are waiting. There will be no boycott

A little less than three months are left before the start of the Olympics. A press conference on preparations for the games was held in Beijing, organized by the Information Bureau of the State Council of China.

First, a few numbers. The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will open on February 4 and close on February 20, while the Winter Paralympics will open on March 4 and close on March 13. More than 2,000 foreign athletes are expected to take part in the competition.

Earlier, some Western countries (including, of course, the United States) sluggishly discussed a certain boycott of the Beijing Games. But, naturally, nothing came of this populist venture. World sports no longer think in terms of the Cold War, unlike Washington politicians.

Beijing is completely ready to host the Olympics. All 12 sports facilities have been completed and certified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). As the head of the press and propaganda department of the organizing committee of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing said at a press conference Zhao WeidongSince the beginning of October, 10 international pre-Olympic competitions and 3 international training weeks have already been held in China.

At the Olympic venues, in particular, the curling championship, the Chinese Open Speed ​​Skating Championship, the Asian Open Figure Skating Championship, the World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Cup, as well as the World Wheelchair Tournament were held.

China built new roads and launched trains for the Olympics

The Beijing Games will be innovative, the executive director of the dispatch center for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing said at a press conference. Yang Cheng…

The operating headquarters and its dispatch center, where all information from each Olympic facility will be collected, will become the “brain center” of the games. The risk management system, which has already been tested many times in test mode, has demonstrated that 98% of all emerging problems will be resolved by rapid response teams.

Emergency plans were developed and implemented, which cover all possible problems – from weather anomalies to traffic jams. That is, neither the participants, nor the fans, nor the journalists will simply see that there was some problem.

The participants of the games will be served by the high-speed railway between Beijing and Zhangjiakou: all staff will be able to travel on the trains free of charge. It is important, given that trains on the road between the competition centers travel at a speed of 350 km / h – that is, from Beijing to Yanqing can be reached in 20 minutes, and from Beijing to Zhangjiakou – in 50 minutes. Moreover, for the duration of the games, the number of running pairs of trains will be increased in order to avoid crowds at the stations.

A high-speed highway from Beijing to Chunli was built especially for the Olympics. Now from Beijing to Yanqing the road by car takes no more than an hour, and from Yanqing to Chongli can be reached in an hour and a half.

Chinese ski resorts will soon overshadow Russian

A lot of questions were asked at the press conference about the weather. The organizers of the Olympiad began to prepare for possible climatic risks 4 years before the start of the games.

The State Meteorological Center for the Winter Olympic Games was established. Two radar stations have been built, which provide the most accurate weather forecast. Also in the mountains of Yanqing Haitoo and Zhangjiakou Kanbao, where part of the competition will be held, a giant network of 50 meteorological stations has been deployed. This is one of the largest such projects in the history of mankind.

All information from satellites and ground stations is already being collected in the data center, which creates a three-dimensional weather model in real time on a gigantic area. Moreover, all this information is not classified: it is transmitted by the Chinese side to the IOC, international federations of winter sports, as well as the national Olympic committees of different countries. All this allows athletes to prepare in advance for weather risks.

Also, China has created an operations center, where 52 of the best meteorologists from all over the country are mobilized. All Olympic facilities are distributed among the forecasters of the “special brigade” in order to make the most accurate forecast in addition to what is generated by artificial intelligence in the data center. There was nothing like this before in the history of the Olympic Games, they stressed at a press conference.

Moreover, China will actively use the Olympic legacy – the state program has already been adopted. For example, one of the cities where the Zhangjiakou competition is held in 2018 entered the top ten for winter tourism. Last winter, the city was visited by almost 2.5 million tourists.

Chunli has been listed by the New York Times as one of the most promising travel destinations in the world. Another city, Taiu, has been recognized as a “national sports tourism showcase” by the Four Seasons hotel chain. With such a pace of development, Russian skiers will soon go skating not to Sheregesh at all, but to China – cheaper and better.