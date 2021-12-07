Why is Bitcoin not the most profitable cryptocurrency?

07 October, 2021,

12:00

1809

Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency followed by the entire crypto market. It has a high market capitalization as well as a large trading volume, which makes it less volatile compared to other digital assets. In this regard, investors want to get more profit and start looking for new young projects. In this article, we will analyze what place bitcoin occupies on the crypto market, why it is not so easy to manipulate it, and how it is inferior to new cryptocurrencies in terms of profitability.

What is Bitcoin on the crypto market

Bitcoin is the leader in the cryptocurrency market and a huge number of investors maintain the level of its value. The coin has a high yield and a market capitalization of around $ 1 trillion. But even with a large capitalization, the 10-15% yield does not seem so high by the standards of the cryptocurrency market. If it happens that a large investor with billions at his disposal wants to buy bitcoin for an impressive amount, the coin will not go down, since there are those who will support it. Due to the large trading volumes, bitcoin becomes less volatile and does not grow much in price relative to altcoins.

For long-term investment, this coin is suitable for many traders, since the cryptoindustry is gaining momentum every year and the prices of the cryptocurrencies themselves are rising. Bitcoin is the flagship cryptocurrency that is less prone to market turmoil. A simple example: when a correction begins in the market, Bitcoin depreciates more slowly than all altcoins, but also gains the price noticeably weaker.

Why is it so hard to manipulate Bitcoin?

Today this issue is quite relevant, as the main cryptocurrency has high liquidity and tremendous demand. As you know, there are spot trading and derivatives on the market. In the first case, a trader buys or sells a coin or token. Derivatives trading is more flexible and manageable as it derives its value from the primary underlying asset.

If a large number of traders sell BTC futures at the same time, then there is a possibility that the market will sag, and if they buy, it may go up. The high volume of transactions indicates the general level of interest in the main cryptocurrency, which may affect its value. Derivatives drive prices up, reduce volatility and attract even more investors.

Since Bitcoin is traded in spot and derivatives trading, and also has a high demand and a huge number of participants, it is difficult to manipulate it. If we talk about a new project, then the trading volume and demand are low, so it is easy to manipulate, since only spot trading is present on them. In simple terms, bitcoin has a market capitalization of about $ 1 trillion, and derivatives are added to it, which makes the total trading volume large and difficult to influence. In new coins, the demand for spot trading can be $ 100,000 and a large investor can influence the value, since the trading volume and the number of participants are small, and derivatives trading is not used. Based on this, it is easier for an investor to invest in newly-born projects and make a profit than to try to influence the value of the main coin.

Why is Bitcoin inferior to new coins in terms of profitability?

New coins appear on the crypto market, which can bring super-profitability to the investor. Many investors prefer to invest in them instead of bitcoin, since there are few or no participants in new projects, and the price rate is quite low. In other words, it is more profitable for an investor to purchase a newly born coin, thereby increasing its value several times, and then make a profit.

Today there are many new coins that have shown good growth in a short period of time. Since Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $ 1 trillion and it is quite difficult to influence it, many large investors are trying to invest in young projects, which have much less capitalization. For example, a new project has a capitalization of $ 10 million, and if they want to invest even $ 1 million in it, then there will be a strong growth in value.

Compared to traditional markets, bitcoin provides super-profitability, but a newly-born coin can show even greater growth. Also, do not forget that new projects have their own risks. After the launch of a new project, they start talking about it everywhere, and investors invest, thereby sharply raising the price of the coin. But this is a short-term period for growth, after which everyone usually forgets about the coin or new similar projects appear, and all the attention is focused on them.

In addition to newly emerging projects, there are coins on the crypto market that have existed for a long time and can show more profitability than Bitcoin. An example is Ethereum, whose value at the beginning of 2021 increased by 612%, from $ 715 to $ 4380, while Bitcoin grew by only 226% during the same time, from 28700 to 65000.

Bitcoin yields are very high, but new coins can show even higher yields due to increased interest in them and a small number of participants.

Summing up, we can say that in 2021 Bitcoin is not considered the most profitable coin on the crypto market. Many investors give preference to new projects and invest their funds in them, since their trading volume is quite low and profits can be made much faster. But do not forget about the risks when investing in new cryptocurrencies, because they tend to quickly skyrocket in price and also quickly fall.

The message contains information about the movement of the market, is not an investment research, should not be considered as investment advice.