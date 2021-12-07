Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the law “On Citizenship of Ukraine” to Parliament

Photo: the official website of the President of Ukraine president.gov.ua

The authorities of Ukraine will deprive people of citizenship who have a Russian passport or have served in the Russian army. The corresponding bill was submitted to parliament by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced an urgent bill to parliament -“ On the Citizenship of Ukraine ”. The citizenship of the country will be taken away for the use on the territory of Ukraine by an adult citizen of “documents of a foreigner, as a result of which a threat to national security and national interests of Ukraine is created.” Also, passports will be deprived for establishing the fact of military service under a contract in Russia, “Izvestia reports.

According to the last paragraph of the bill, any Ukrainian who has received a Russian passport can be deprived of citizenship. In addition, such citizens may be subject to fines and may face criminal liability if, for example, they worked at a Russian defense enterprise in Crimea.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the laws adopted by Zelensky infringe on the rights of Russians in Ukraine and incite ethnic strife. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Washington’s use of Kiev as an anti-Russian weapon could lead to sad consequences, writes RT.