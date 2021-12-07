https://ria.ru/20211207/krym-1762481327.html
Zelensky discussed with Blinken the “return” of Crimea to Ukraine
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the settlement in Donbass and “the restoration of … RIA Novosti, 12/07/2021
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the settlement in Donbass and the “restoration of Kiev’s sovereignty” over Crimea, the State Department said. The conversation took place before the virtual summit of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. Blinken and Zelensky, as follows from the statement, agreed on the need for a peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Donbass and “the complete restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty over internationally recognized borders, including Crimea.” Crimea became Russian after the March 2014 referendum, in which 96 , 77% of voters in the region and 95.6% of residents of Sevastopol spoke in favor of its entry into the state. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the Crimeans democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with the country. According to Vladimir Putin, this issue is “closed for good.” Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov last week called Zelenskiy’s statement that “the return of Crimea should become” the main goal and philosophy of “Kiev,” a “direct threat to Russia.” …
