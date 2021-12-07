https://ria.ru/20211207/krym-1762481327.html

Zelensky discussed with Blinken the “return” of Crimea to Ukraine

Zelensky discussed with Blinken the “return” of Crimea to Ukraine – Russia news today

Zelensky discussed with Blinken the “return” of Crimea to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the settlement in Donbass and “the restoration of … RIA Novosti, 12/07/2021

2021-12-07T02: 27

2021-12-07T02: 27

2021-12-07T03: 11

in the world

Ukraine

USA

UN

Republic of Crimea

Vladimir Zelensky

NATO

anthony blinken

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/06/1731290219_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2ea19d56c80ddb30ea36d846e6cdb2f0.jpg

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the settlement in Donbass and the “restoration of Kiev’s sovereignty” over Crimea, the State Department said. The conversation took place before the virtual summit of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. Blinken and Zelensky, as follows from the statement, agreed on the need for a peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Donbass and “the complete restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty over internationally recognized borders, including Crimea.” Crimea became Russian after the March 2014 referendum, in which 96 , 77% of voters in the region and 95.6% of residents of Sevastopol spoke in favor of its entry into the state. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the Crimeans democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with the country. According to Vladimir Putin, this issue is “closed for good.” Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov last week called Zelenskiy’s statement that “the return of Crimea should become” the main goal and philosophy of “Kiev,” a “direct threat to Russia.” …

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211206/voyna-1762453936.html

Ukraine

USA

Republic of Crimea

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/06/1731290219_194-0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ddf4b899534a35fb2fc84f86cadb359e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, usa, united nations, republic of crimea, vladimir zelensky, nato, anthony blinken, russia