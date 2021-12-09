55 years … and going for more

Havana, Dec 8 (ACN) With the presence of the president of Inder, Osvaldo Vento Montiller, today the 55th anniversary of the creation of the Institute of Sports Medicine (IMD), a work conceived by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.

The Institute of Sports Medicine is a scientific institution, with 55 years of specialized work for the development of Cuban sports. Its main strength is its human resource, which works as a perfectly coupled gear, to give rise to a group with a high sense of commitment to the social project they represent.

In more than five decades, the IMD has had the privilege of having a large number of workers with many years of uninterrupted work in the institution, who have been the sap of knowledge from which the new generations that are part of today have been nurtured. from the center.

For this reason, today, these workers received deserved recognition from the hands of these new specialists, in gratitude for their hard work, in the historic headquarters of the Hall of Mirrors of the Museum of the Revolution.

The occasion was propitious to recognize the performance of 80 workers who for more than 20 years have remained in that institution, all united to overcome adversity, free obstacles and win battles, shoulder to shoulder defending each conquest of the revolutionary sport, an example of perseverance and excellence .

Read more: Young Cuban volleyball player enlists for inclusion in professional club (+ Photos)

Dr. Pablo Castillo, director of the IMD, highlighted the work of this group of honorees, who have always placed social duty before the staff.

In the last two years, everyone faced the pandemic that was hitting the country, at times of total tightening of the US blockade against Cuba, our staff became huge and said present, said the doctor.