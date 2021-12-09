7 Android apps to be able to locate your friends and family even in large crowds of people | Technology

It may be politically incorrect to ask ourselves to know where our friends or family are at all times, but the truth is that there are tools that allow you to do so, since everyone is broadcasting their location at all times.

The vast majority of people we know, unless they are very aware of this issue, are continuously transmitting where they are at all times, so locating them is not going to be an odyssey.

There are location search applications, which use GPS to locate our location.

Let’s see some of the best that exist right now to be able to establish the situation of our friends and family and not get lost in large crowds of people.

Index of contents:

Glympse

Glympse is one of the most popular location apps. Its main virtue is to locate friends and family very quickly.

Another of the great advantages of this application is that it does not need the other person to be registered in the app, only with an Internet connection it reaches us.

That is why it makes this app so special, in addition to having a security system very interesting and is that the locations or Glympse expire after a set period of time.

A-GPS Tracker

This is an app that we could call the best for when localization must be done in situations like those of hikers, campers and the like.

Since many things can happen when going on these types of adventures, such as changes in the weather or disorientation, having the A-GPS Tracker turned on can be a good idea so that others can determine where we are and help us in case of emergency.

A good thing is that all the maps are conceived with elevation, latitude and longitude, given in degrees or UTM coordinates.

Although it was created for this type of person, the truth is that it can be used for a global location, but of course, the location must be active.

Family Locator

Family Locator is designed for all those who have a family and want to know their location at all times.

Is specially prepared to locate the children, but it can apply to anyone in the family.

The best thing is that it has a SOS button so that the children can press in an emergency and that it reaches the parents immediately, sharing the location, which will be seen on a specific map for it.

Parents can also set notifications to be alerted when their child reaches a particular destination, such as school or a friend’s house.

Within the app, safe or unsafe zones can be created so that parents receive the corresponding alarms in each case.

GeoZilla Family GPS Locator

GeoZilla Family GPS Locator is the one that consumes the least battery of all since it incorporates a system called SLC, which guarantees that the application will not turn on unless we go a considerable distance from what we mark as our property.

We can also consider it because it offers certain family-oriented features such as notification when someone in the group has reached their destination or seeing a week’s location history on a map.

Geo Tracker

Geo Tracker is a GPS tracking application that is aimed at people who spend a lot of time in nature and therefore can suffer some mishap or get lost.

We can see the location on a map, in addition to provide us with a lot of data where we are or where someone is, such as speed, altitude, vertical distance (for ascents and descents) and incline of the slope.

You can share the location with friends and family and we can even find someone we have not heard from for a long time, as long as they have the active location.

Life360

Life360 uses a Philosophy of Circles, that is, people who share a close location form a circle. All of them have to be registered in the system and share their location at that time.

In the instant that you activate your location, you see those of all the others who are part of said circle. In addition, we can configure when we want to be part of the circles, that is, we may want to appear during the afternoon, but not at night.

Each circle has a private map and a private message service that can only be seen by the other members of the circle.

Google maps

You can also use Google Maps to find out where your friends and family are.

It is essential that this person share with you the location in advance, because if it will not be possible to use the system, but if so, it can be one of the easiest to use.

In order for someone to share the location so that they can be located, the following must be done:

We open Google maps .

. We played in the Profile photo in the upper right corner.

in the upper right corner. We choose Share location .

. Now we give a touch to share button new in the lower right corner.

in the lower right corner. We establish a duration to share or we select Until I deactivate it.

or we select At this moment, already to finish, we select people with which we wish to share from your contact list.

Locate people

Now you know how to locate friends and family with the apps that we have taught you.

If we are going to try to find out where someone is, we may find ourselves with the first obstacle that the person has to consent to your location or at least be inside the application, so locating someone can be more complicated.

On the other hand, they can be a help for children, since we can discover where they are just by looking at our smartphone, something that can give great peace of mind, although as we all know that we are parents, we should never be away from them as a precaution.

But in all this there is also the debate of whether these apps intrude on people’s privacy and their right to be where they want without being located.

Obviously these applications that we have shown you are clear that if the person does not give consent there is nothing to do, they are not spy apps.

This means that a person who activates all location patterns explicitly agrees to be located, making all these systems totally legal and no personal rights of anyone are compromised.