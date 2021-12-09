7 best cheap shell type mobiles you can buy

These devices are comfortable, light and easy to use. Choose between the best shell type mobiles if what you are looking for is simplicity.

We have gotten used to carrying really powerful and complete devices in our pockets. The new smartphones incorporate all kinds of technologies, but are these mobiles the ones we all need? There are people who seek the simplicity, and for them especially this selection of 7 best clamshell mobiles cheap and very practical.

These shell type mobiles are simple, light and very comfortable, perfect for those looking for the most basic. They are also suitable for seniors, since they have large keys that make it easier to use. In short, they are mobiles that can be very helpful for part of the public, so let’s know what they are and their main characteristics.

Best shell type mobiles you can buy

Shell-type mobiles are very comfortable, as they are light in weight, fit perfectly in any pocket and allow perform basic tasks, like talking on the phone. Also, some of them are more advanced, counting even with WhatsApp. After analyzing the market, we have selected these as the 7 best clamshell phones that you can buy.

Panasonic KX-TU446EXB

Alcatel 2053D

Ukuu F280

Doro 6060

artfone C10

SPC Jasper

Nokia 2720 Flip

Panasonic KX-TU446EXB

One of the best options on the market is the Panasonic KX-TU446EXB, with a very beautiful design thanks to its maroon matte aesthetic. It is a mobile with a reduced weight that you can easily open to find your 2.4 inch LCD screen in which all the content is seen in detail. Its large keys, perfect to press them comfortably, being colored those that are used to accept and receive calls.

In addition, this Panasonic is a good buy for its resistance to shocks and drops, and for integrating a button on the back for priority calls. In an emergency, just press this button to call one of the emergency contacts directly. The loudspeaker is activated automatically, so there is no need to hold the phone.

On the other hand, the shell-type mobile also integrates a led light that indicates to the user what is happening, for example, that he is receiving a call. The experience is completed with a Long duration battery so you can use them for days without going through the charger.

Know more: Panasonic KX-TU446EXB

Alcatel 2053D

Another good option among shell-type mobiles is the Alcatel 2053D that stands out especially for being a Dual SIM mobile. This means that you can use two different phone numbers at the same time, for example, one for the professional section and one for the staff. It does not lack other functions of great importance, such as clock, calendar, agenda, FM radio and music player.

The Alcatel phone has a simple and very comfortable design. Opening it, we find its 2.4 inch screen and the large keys, with those directed to accept and receive calls in color so that they are better seen. In addition, the volume up and down buttons are located on the side.

The Alcatel 2035D allows you to expand the internal storage up to 32 GB with a microSD card. Finally, your 970 mAh battery It offers several days of autonomy, so you will not have to depend much on the charger.

Know more: Alcatel 2053D

Ukuu F280

Something bigger is the screen of the Ukuu F280, another shell type mobile that is very interesting. In this case, the internal screen grows to 2.8 inches to better display the content. In addition, the mobile has a 1.8 inch external display in which you can see certain information without opening the phone, such as calls and messages received.

The Ukuu F280 maintains the simple, but elegant design typical of these clamshell-type mobiles. Inside it stores very useful functions, such as camera, flashlight, alarm clock, calculator and FM radio. So that calls can be heard well, the terminal also mounts an ultra-powerful speaker.

Finally, this mobile has a 1,200 mAh battery that holds about 150 hours of standby and 240 minutes of conversation. In addition, to charge the Ukuu F280 you just have to insert it into the wireless charging dock that comes next to the phone.

Know more: Ukuu F280

Doro 6060

Among the best shell-type mobiles is also the Doro 6060, with a beautiful black and gold design that mounts an external screen where you can see the time, calls received and other important notifications. When opening the Doro 6060, we see that it has a white internal part with 2.8 inch screen and a keyboard with large buttons.

This mobile phone has some functions that stand out for their usefulness, such as the SOS button with GPS so that family and friends can know the user’s location when they have an emergency. Also has hearing aid compatibility, for clearer and more powerful sound when using it.

If we analyze its keyboard, we see that it also has three direct access keys to the camera, favorite contacts and messages. On the other hand, equip a 1,000 mAh battery which promises good performance so that the charger is not needed every so often.

Know more: Doro 6060

artfone C10

If you want a multi-purpose shell type mobile, you can use this artfone C10, good value for money. The most prominent element in the design of this phone is its external display, rectangular in shape and large. In fact, it occupies almost the entire external part of the lid.

On the inside, the artfone C10 mounts a 2.4 inch screen and a keyboard with very large buttons to make pressing them easier. In addition, the functions offered by the terminal are of great value, such as the camera, the image and video viewer, the flashlight or the audio recorder. We are talking about a Dual SIM mobile, so you already know that you can use two different phone numbers at the same time.

This mobile is also very useful in emergency situations, as it equips a SOS button that puts you directly in contact with trusted people. Lastly, mount a 1,000 mAh battery It can be charged in the charging base, without cables to make it more convenient.

Know more: artfone C10

SPC Jasper

The fact that a mobile is of the shell type does not mean that you cannot use it to talk on WhatsApp, the great messaging platform of the moment. East SPC Jasper is good proof of this, since it has the integrated WhatsApp application so you can communicate with your contacts.

In addition, in this model we find the common elements in a mobile of this type, from the internal screen to access the most important information without having to open it to the buttons of direct access to contacts and camera app. The inner screen is not missing, of course, which has a size of 2.8 inch.

In this mobile you can also use very useful applications, such as Facebook, Google Maps and YouTube. All this, added to a good battery, leaves us before a very complete shell-type mobile.

Know more: SPC Jasper

Nokia 2720 Flip

Among the best known is the Nokia 2720 Flip, which is also one of the highest quality. We are facing a very complete mobile, with a particularly beautiful design in which the external screen is very well integrated. When we open it, we see that it has a 2.8 inch screen and a keyboard that maintains the touch of elegance.

It is an advanced mobile, with 4G and pre-installed apps very useful, especially WhatsApp. In addition, this Nokia phone has Google assistant, an assistant you can turn to to help you answer questions or consult questions such as the weather. You can use the phone with complete peace of mind, as it has a very resistant design.

Another of the jewels of the Nokia 2720 Flip is autonomy, since its 1,500 mAh battery can offer up to 28 days of standby duration. By the way, it comes with headphones that come in handy.

Know more: Nokia 2720 Flip

Related topics: Mobile phones

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe