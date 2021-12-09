a bank robber strikes violently attacks one of the clients in Manhattan – Telemundo New York (47)

Authorities are looking for an alleged bank robber who acted violently during a robbery in New York City.

According to the police, the suspect approached a bank teller and handed him a note demanding money. When the worker took too long to comply, authorities added that the alleged thief turned to the person next to him and snatched the customer’s money before beating him violently.

Authorities noted that this is not the first time the thief has tried to rob a bank in Manhattan. In fact, the suspect is accused of targeting five banks in the span of three months and investigators are concerned the man has become desperate and resorted to violence.

Surveillance video inside a Citi Bank showed the suspect, a middle-aged man in casual clothing, entering and waiting in line like any other customer to deliver the note to the teller.

“He states in numerous notes that he is armed. In the notes, he said that he would carry out violent actions,” said Det. Jaysen Murphy of the NYPD Major Cases Squad.

When the teller was slow to give in to their demands, the suspect turned to the customer next to him and grabbed his cash, but that customer defended himself. The suspect struck the customer while others watched in broad daylight.

“Things took a very quick turn, just seeing that it’s something out of the ordinary. For someone to just walk out of an institution like a bank and immediately turn to a client is very concerning,” Murphy said.

Murphy says his team has been searching the city for the man who allegedly hit his first target on September 20 at a bank in 6th Avenue and West 4th Street. The pattern continued on October 2, October 14, October 20, and again on November 26 on banks in Manhattan.

“It’s in the best of our fair city to bring this person into custody. We don’t need anyone else to get hurt,” Murphy said.

A reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with knowledge is asked to contact the police.

Individuals can confidentially call the New York City Police at 1-888-57-PISTA.