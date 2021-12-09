A case of COVID-19 and acute HIV is registered concurrently in the scientific literature

It is urged to consider the acute HIV virus as a differential diagnosis in acute viral syndromes

Early retroviral infection with HIV develops 2 to 4 weeks after infection with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Two leading viruses in global pandemics in a single host.

With more than 33 million cases and nearly 600,000 deaths in the United States, the COVID-19 it displaced attention from other viruses in the world, according to data reported so far.

However, the virus HIV He faced it in a single host, recalling that it was responsible for one of the pandemics worldwide that marked the history of medicine and that even today, amidst all the scientific advances, there is still no vaccine to prevent it. .

And it is that a 26-year-old man presented to the emergency room with diaphoresis symptoms, loose stools and loss of taste sensation. His medical history included occasional methamphetamine and cocaine use along with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, the case’s authors report.

The patient’s sexual history indicated that he had recently ended a relationship with a female partner and had had several sexual partners without a condom.

Additional tests revealed a diagnosis of HIV acute (AHI). The man was quickly started on antiretroviral therapy. While another test revealed a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.

The HIV attacks the body’s immune cells, which are responsible for fighting infection.

The authors of this case maintain the importance of taking into account the HIV as a differential diagnosis and the importance of virus detection tests, since the COVID.19 pandemic caused a decrease in them, including those for other sexually transmitted diseases.

At the same time, they ensure a reduction in the use of prophylaxis prior to exposure to HIV (PrEP) declined, “and modeling studies estimated a 21% decrease in PrEP prescriptions and a 28% decrease in new PrEP users in March-September 2020 compared to the previous year.”

“This case highlights the importance of recognizing symptoms among the HIV and other viral diseases and reestablishing routine virus detection practices. Likewise, using the RNA tests of the HIV”, They concluded.

