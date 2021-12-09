A Cuban independent journalist beaten by two hooded men in her own home

Two unknown men with their hooded faces entered the home of independent journalist Mabel Páez and beat her up. Tuesday night, just two days after the house was raided by State Security with the alleged intention of looking for the executive director of the Cuban Institute for Freedom of Expression and Press (ICLEP).

“It is the first warning,” the men told him, according to the testimony of Páez, director of the community media ICLEP The Fool of Artemis.

The victim told the independent organization that the events occurred around 8:30 PM. “My 19-year-old son had just left and suddenly I see that two men with black hats enter the front door and go upstairs to beat me without saying a word,” he explained.

The individuals did not steal anything from the househe explained. “I dont have enemies. I can’t think of anything other than that those who entered my house and beat me are from State Security or people sent by them“he warned.

After the attack, Páez went to the local hospital, but due to the lack of photographic material, they could not do an X-ray to check that he did not suffer fractures, and they only injected him for pain, clarified the publication of the ICLEP.

More, While she was being treated, a police officer entered the office and took away the injury certificate that the doctor had issued., an important piece of evidence for any report of what happened.

“It was all an operation well mounted and calculated by the political police. There are no coincidences in this country. When Mabel asked the policeman to give her the medical certificate, suddenly another man entered the office to whom the policeman gave the certificate. There is no doubt that this man is a political police officer, who also told Mabel: ‘go home and rest, it will be better for everyone,’ “journalist Juan Manuel Moreno explained to ICLEP. who spoke to the victim.

Last Sunday, two members of State Security and a couple of police officers had entered Páez’s home by force and without a warrant, presumably because Alberto Corzo, director of ICLEP, was there at the time.

On that day, the agents imposed home retention on Páez and his son, who had already suffered a similar repressive mechanism between November 13 and 16 to prevent their participation in the Civic Day for the Change of 15N.

The repression against ICLEP members increased in tone after The Fool of Artemis publish the death of a young Cuban recruit who was reluctant to enter Compulsory Military Service and six days after entering the military unit, he died while doing sheet metal work. That information was replicated by various independent media.