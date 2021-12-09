Abinader participates in the opening ceremony of the Virtual Summit for Democracy

Santo Domingo, RD.

President Luis Abinader participated in the opening ceremony of the Virtual Summit for Democracy that will take place this Thursday and Friday, where he was invited by the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

The information was disclosed by the Dominican Embassy in the United States, through its social networks.

According to the statement, following Biden’s keynote speech, the leaders of the nearly one hundred invited countries, remained behind closed doors in the plenary of the summit to address the challenges of authoritarianism, human rights and the strengthening of democratic institutions, among other issues.

However, the communications department of the Presidency has not issued any information to the media regarding the participation of the head of state in that summit.

The President had scheduled to attend the Eucharistic celebration of the thirty years of mission in favor of Dominican education of the Fe y Alegría Education Movement on the morning of this Thursday, but he suspended that activity, while at noon He holds a closed-door lunch with the members of different neighborhood councils.

Yesterday afternoon, the president’s press director, Daniel García Archibald, told Listín Diario that the president would have a presentation shift during the summit, however this participation has not transcended either.