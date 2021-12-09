Abinader says that the Public Ministry “will not lack resources” during his government

Santo Domingo, RD.

“I guarantee that the Public Ministry will not lack resources to operate in this management,” said the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, participating as a special guest at the lunch of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic on last wednesday.

The president’s promise arises after the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, requested an increase of RD $ 2,105 million in the 2022 budget for the Public Ministry.

During his intervention in the activity, Abinader stressed that to guarantee the independence of the body, it must have its own resources.

He also noted the need for a constitutional reform that establishes the autonomy of the Public Ministry, initiative raised in the national dialogue for the reforms promoted by the Government in the Economic and Social Council (CES).

2,105 million additional for the MP

Last Tuesday, Judge Germán Brito asked the commission of legislators studying the draft General State Budget Law for the year 2022, an increase in the budget for the Public Ministry.

After being questioned about the reason for her request, the attorney avoided specifying the details, but said that soon will release a communication with the arguments for which the entity that directs needs more resources.

Currently the budget item for next year is granted about RD $ 8,399 million to the MP, and the attorney intends to reach RD $ 10,500 million.

On the other hand, the Budget Director, José Rijo Presbot, pointed out that the reformulated budget recently approved in the National Congress gives the Public Ministry an additional 1,500 million pesos for this year.

According to Presbot, this additional item added to the amount designated for next year would be close to the amount that the attorney intends.