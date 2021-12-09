ACS and OHLA take positions before the millionaire challenge of reforming New York | Companies

Be a construction company and have a presence in New York it is trading higher due to the reforms that are coming in the city. And the Spanish ACS and OHLA they are among the best placed. The project with the most public impulse at this time is the remodeling of the railway station Penn Station, within the actions planned to improve the Northeast Corridor between Newark, NJ and the city of skyscrapers. This supports a traffic of 450 daily trains with obsolete infrastructures.

Both the group that presides Florentino Pérez as the one who leads Luis Amodío They have undertaken multi-million dollar works there, especially in the Metro, with experience and credentials.

The Governor of New York, Kathy hochul, has updated the macro-project for Penn Station, valued at a range of 6,000 to 7,000 million dollars (5,290 to 6,170 million euros) and that should be paid in part with the urban development of the area of ​​roads that is liberated. This infrastructure, located next to Madison Square Garden and very close to the Empire State Building, is destined to become one of the most modern interchanges in the world, while the skyscraper plan for offices, social housing, green areas and reinforcement of public transport that is involved.

ACS has local subsidiaries such as Schiavone, JP Picone, Dragados USA, Turner and Flatiron

Real estate use is lower by 130,000 square meters than the previous plan, led by the Governor Andrew Cuomo, and 32,000 square meters of public spaces have been added. In addition to office towers, up to 1,800 homes would be built, a third of them affordable. Hochul and his team try to accelerate this kind of Operation Chamartín to the New Yorker, which would be complemented with other colossal performances, such as the remodeling of the Hudson Tunnel or the replacement of the Portal North Bridge.

So far, a hundred meetings have been held with interested groups to map out the actions. In the case of the labyrinthine and dark Penn Station, the initiative involves removing a large part of the underground level, bringing the main lobby to the surface and turning it into a kind of double-height shopping center (it would go from 11,600 square meters to more than 23,000 square meters). ). Passenger transit areas will also be expanded, underground corridors to the IND line on Sixth Avenue, and entrances to the station from 12th to 20th streets will be doubled. The works would last between four and five years.

Leader in traffic

Penn Station, newly upgraded with annex Moynihan Train Hall, is the busiest transportation hub in North America, with six subway lines, four rail lines, and multiple bus lines. 60% of its 600,000 daily users are commuters on the subway and the Long Island Railroad (LIRR). The relocation of rail operations from Amtrak to Moynihan will assist in the execution of the works. In addition to the operator, the project is also promoted by the Metropolitan Transportation Administration (MTA), New Jersey Transit or the Community Advisory Committee Working Group (CACWG).







One of Penn Station’s current dealers.

From Amtrak The so-called Gateway railway works program is compared with the London Crossrail, where there has been Spanish construction.

ACS operates in New York through Schiavone, the tunnel specialist John P. Picone, Dragados USA, Turner and Flatiron, among other subsidiaries. His first performance in the city dates back to 2005 and was related to the subway. More recently it has participated in the extension of line 7; construction of the 72nd street subway station; the Long Island Rail Road connection to Manhattan Central Station, or the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center expansion.

OHLA has just been awarded an important project with its firm Judlau, which is joined by OHLA Building in New York

And OHLA, which entered the US in 2006, has subsidiaries in New York such as Judlau and OHLA Building. The group led by José Antonio Fernández Gallar has just been awarded for 150 million dollars the remodeling of the historic complex of the roundabout on West 79th Street; It has also signed the improvement of accessibility in eight metro stations; has executed the Elmont station, and participated in the renovation of the subway stations at 63rd and 72nd streets, as part of the new Second Avenue line.

Both are very active in the city and were bidding together for the construction of the railway line of 2.100 million dollars LaGuardia AirTrain, designed to link LaGuardia Airport with Manhattan. The project is under review after the handover of Cuomo by Hochul.

The Governor, yes, is asking for the support of the biden plan infrastructure for the improvement of Interstate 81 in Syracuse (2,000 million dollars); the extension of the Second Avenue subway, or for the reform of Penn Station itself. New York is waiting to receive billions and Spanish construction companies will compete for the largest contracts.