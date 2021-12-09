Adamari López leaves ‘Hoy Día’ and goes to Israel to take on a new professional project

Adamari López does not stop surprising his followers. The Puerto Rican finishes a professional project to immediately start another. And it is that without a doubt, he is one of the most recognized television figures in the United States and that viewers always want to see on the screens.

Now that the reality show “Así se baila” has ended, the television presenter has had to travel outside the United States to take on a new challenge, so she had to absent herself from “Hoy día” until she completes this project.

Without a doubt, Adamari will close this year with a flourish, because although during the first months she experienced a difficult situation due to her separation with Toni Costa, the numerous job opportunities that have been presented to her have made her shine within the artistic environment, in addition to that every time it looks much more spectacular with its enviable figure.

During the morning of this Wednesday, viewers expressed their concern at not seeing the Puerto Rican in the studio, but the surprise they took left them shocked but also very proud of her.

It turns out that Adamari went to Eilat, Israel, to participate as a jury in the Miss Universe 2021. Through her stories on Instagram she showed herself from the balcony of her hotel room where she is staying.

“Hello hello my beautiful people, here I am in Eilat, Israel. I had told them that I was going to grab some Today Day tickets but this because, I understand that everyone already knows, I will be part of the jury in this 70th edition of the Miss Universe, which will be taking place this coming Sunday from Israel, from this beautiful city called Eilat ”, the actress commented to her followers.

Showing the beautiful view that can be seen from his balcony, where you can see the Red Sea, López revealed that he is currently serving quarantine before beginning his jury duty. “I have had all the Covid-19 tests done and they have come out negative, so tomorrow we will be meeting the candidates to be able to interview them and ask them the corresponding questions and thus be able to make a decision on Sunday when they appear at the Miss Universe”, He expressed.

Also, the host of “Hoy Día” intervened in the program through a video confessing that she feels very happy and excited to represent her country in this important beauty contest.

“I feel very fortunate that the Miss Universe organization gives me the opportunity together with Telemundo to be in this 70th edition of Miss Universe as a jury … Very happy and very excited to represent Latinos,” she said.

The ex-partner of Toni Costa revealed that she has several options of dresses from different designers to wear during these days before the final gala that will be next Sunday. Adamari will undoubtedly look spectacular with whomever she chooses and her fans are already very eager to see her participation.