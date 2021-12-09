Adamari López leaves ‘Hoy Día’; Will he take a sabbatical year in Israel? Here your plans

What a streak he has Adamari López! The Puerto Rican closes with finishing touch in 2021 because despite moving away from his small, Alaïa, and your program Today, set out on a new path in Israel, Could it be that he takes a sabbatical year? Here we tell you the truth behind his plan.

After the grand finale of This is how you dance the actress also earned a well deserved,break? Well no, it turns out Adamari will close 2021 with a lot of work, since he became a jury of Miss Universe 2021; reason why it is in Eilat, Israel and why he was absent from the morning show Today.

