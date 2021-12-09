Adamari López leaves ‘Hoy Día’; Will he take a sabbatical year in Israel? Here your plans

What a streak he has Adamari López! The Puerto Rican closes with finishing touch in 2021 because despite moving away from his small, Alaïa, and your program Today, set out on a new path in Israel, Could it be that he takes a sabbatical year? Here we tell you the truth behind his plan.

After the grand finale of This is how you dance the actress also earned a well deserved,break? Well no, it turns out Adamari will close 2021 with a lot of work, since he became a jury of Miss Universe 2021; reason why it is in Eilat, Israel and why he was absent from the morning show Today.

Adamari López LIED to us! Olga Tañón gives her away and reveals her true TRICK to lose weight

“I feel very lucky that the organization of Miss universe give me the opportunity together with Telemundo to be in this 70th edition of Miss universe as a jury … Very happy and very excited to represent the latinos“, stressed the driver.

Here the VIDEO in which you accept your new participation:

Adamari López is LOCKED UP and unable to leave

It should be noted that Adamari Lopez told in his stories of Instagram who is locked in her room doing quarantine, this due to the pandemic situation and the outbreak of the variant omicron.

“I’m going out tomorrow, they have done all the tests of the COVID-19 and they have come out negative, so tomorrow we will be meeting the candidates to be able to interview them“, he reported from his networks.

Adamari López and her trip to Israel PHOTO IG adamarilopez

Accomplices in EVERYTHING, Adamari López and Jacky Bracamontes JOIN

He also traveled to Israel Jacky Bracamontes, with whom she will be able to share scenarios again and that is that the Mexican will be the host of miss Universe which will be broadcast next Sunday December 12th. Both stars had little time to say goodbye to their loved ones and go to Israel.

So surely these two greats of the small screen They will make the spectators go crazy, who will win? Here we tell you, take note.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs