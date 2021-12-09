Adamari López LIED to us! Olga Tañón gives her away and reveals her true TRICK to lose weight

!Adamari Lopez LIED to us! And it is that according to Olga Tañón, his compatriot, the driver did not lose weight for their dietary changes or work out Whats Next; apparently it was all a trick.

In accordance with Tañón, the mother of Alaïa the “Gastric balloon“A device that helped him control your weight and that he would put into action the host and even the routine that he promotes on his social networks.

