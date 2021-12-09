Adamari López LIED to us! Olga Tañón gives her away and reveals her true TRICK to lose weight

!Adamari Lopez LIED to us! And it is that according to Olga Tañón, his compatriot, the driver did not lose weight for their dietary changes or work out Whats Next; apparently it was all a trick.

In accordance with Tañón, the mother of Alaïa the “Gastric balloon“A device that helped him control your weight and that he would put into action the host and even the routine that he promotes on his social networks.

“In case of Adamari when the ball was made; well, according to what the people who made the ball tell me … they have also made a exercise regimen, which has also helped her a lot, the other artists who also continue to exercise, because it helps us ”, confessed the famous in her social networks.

If you haven’t seen the change yet Adamari LopezHere we tell you that in a year the actress also left behind her extra kilos and now boasts a figure of impact.

Despite the statements of Olga Tañón, The truth is that Adamari He has shown hundreds of times the routine that he works every day to maintain his silhouette.

Adamari López and Alaïa PHOTO IG adamari

Adamari López is the queen of GOLDEN micro-dresses

Adamari Lopez he never ceases to amaze his fans with his talent and beauty and this was demonstrated in the final gala of Así se baila, where she wore a dazzling golden dress to close her participation in this great project with a flourish.

At 50 years of age, the conductive of Puerto Rican origin has become one of the most beloved and charismatic television personalities of speak spanish And there is no doubt that today it looks better than ever. For the latest broadcast of the Telemundo reality show, the presenter and judge shone In a jewel-encrusted gold corset outfit and a fringed skirt she stole glances with. And it is that if we talk about golden micro-dresses, Adamari is the queen.

Week after week, the beautiful actress impressed us with her spectacular looks and a fresh and renewed style, with which she has managed to take advantage of her new silhouette. Not long ago she wasted glamor and beauty with this “golden girl” dress.

Adamari López PHOTO IG adamari

Another of her most admired outifts was this look in neon yellow color, with which she showed off her beautiful figure.

But without a doubt the outfit that captured the spotlight was this micro-dress estraple with which “La Chaparrita from Oro ”lived up to its nickname. The Puerto Rican chose to wear a hair-tail hairstyle and golden sandals of the same tone that completed this golden look.

Adamari López loves gold PHOTO IG adamari

