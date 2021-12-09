Adamari López responds to Olga Tañón after ensuring that she underwent surgery to lose weight

Faced with the impressive physical change of Adamari Lopez, much has been speculated about method that helped her lose weight.

She has made an effort to share on her social networks that this evolution was thanks to a demanding and functional program and her exercise routine.

He even opened his heart in an interview with Oprah Winfrey to tell how he was carrying out this transformation and showing his audience that it can be done.

“It’s been a wonderful trip, I’ve been here for more than a month and a half, I’m taking great care of myself,” Lopez told Oprah.

However, his compatriot Olga Tañón se escaped from revealing the alleged surgery Adamari underwent to lose weight and that in reality it is not due to so much discipline in exercise and good nutrition.

According to Tañón, Alaïa’s mother had the “gastric balloon” performed a device that helped him control his weight.

“The gastric balloon that I had a friend who returned to gain twice the weight of what she was before when the gastric balloon was made, in the case of Adamaris when the ball was made“Was what the singer commented on a live show; then he realized that perhaps he had been reckless and tried to accommodate:

“Well, according to what people tell me Adamari got the ball, it’s because she’s also had an exercise regimen that has helped her a lot as well. “

Adamari López responds to Olga Tañón

Faced with these outrageous statements, Adamari López did not want to remain silent and through his Instagram account he published this message:

“Lamentable admiration for what has been achieved by some people, others they take it sadly as gossip and stupidity and I’m not going to fall for that period. In previous videos, I spoke about bariatric as a discipline and mentioned people who have achieved it this way, “he explained.

And he ended by saying: “The wicked are always sticking the dagger; blessings and let’s continue happy ”.

