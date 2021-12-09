Alex Rodríguez sells a love nest with Jennifer López in Miami

The mansion Alex Rodriguez bought in Miami before splitting with Jennifer Lopez was sold for $ 6.3 million, The New York Post reported.

Alex Rodríguez had acquired the property for $ 5.5 million last April, just before his separation from JLo.

The house was closed on April 9 and on April 26, almost 10 days after the ex-partner officially announced the separation, it was put up for sale, The New York Post reported.

The property, located in Bay Point, was finally sold on December 6 for $ 6.3 million, marking the highest canal sale recorded in the history of that sector in Miami, the information said.

The actress-singer and former baseball player Álex Rodríguez announced on April 15 that their relationship as a couple ended, after frequent media comments that they were leading separate lives.

The famous couple, who had gotten engaged and whose marriage had to be suspended twice due to the pandemic, made the announcement in a statement sent to NBC’s “Today” show, in which they assured then that they will continue as friends and share their business, which over time was delayed.

The popular couple, both New Yorkers, announced their engagement in March 2019, after Lopez accepted the former Major League Baseball star of Dominican origin’s marriage proposal while on vacation in the Bahamas.

The news of the separation came several weeks after López, 52, and Rodríguez, 46, denied their separation, as reported in the US media, although they did acknowledge that they were “working on some issues” of their relationship.

The couple formed in 2017 and became public when they attended the famous gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York together.

Lopez has two children from her previous relationship with singer Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, 13.

Rodríguez, meanwhile, is the father of Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Weeks later, “The Diva from the Bronx” began to meet again with the actor Ben Afflec, who made their relationship official on September 10 by parading together on the red carpet of the Lido Cinema Palace, in Venice, where they attended the presentation. of the last film of Affleck, “The last duel” (“The last duel”), directed by Ridley Scott.