Alexa Dellanos reveals her “doll” body with a tiny dress without a bra

Alexa dellanos she delighted the pupil and revealed her “doll” body in a revealing photographic production. The model posed in a sensual way for the camera with a playful outfit that highlighted her high-impact anatomy.
In the six images that he published in the last hours on his Instagram account, the daughter of Myrka Dellanos appears with a tight little black dress that she wore without a bra, while posing next to a luxurious Porsche brand car.
The young woman took advantage of the shared postcards to send her followers a message. “Another night in Miami”, he wrote in the publication that has more than 30 thousand ‘likes’ and almost 300 comments.
In other snapshots, the blonde also stole hundreds of glances by modeling in a red blouse and a mini skirt That made her legs and hips stand out.
Previously, Alexa Dellanos dazzled by appearing in the foreground, dressed in a low-cut white top that barely covers the most essential of her “breasts”.
