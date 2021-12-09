Alexa Dellanos reveals her “doll” body with a tiny dress without a bra

Alexa dellanos she delighted the pupil and revealed her “doll” body in a revealing photographic production. The model posed in a sensual way for the camera with a playful outfit that highlighted her high-impact anatomy.

In the six images that he published in the last hours on his Instagram account, the daughter of Myrka Dellanos appears with a tight little black dress that she wore without a bra, while posing next to a luxurious Porsche brand car.

The young woman took advantage of the shared postcards to send her followers a message. “Another night in Miami”, he wrote in the publication that has more than 30 thousand ‘likes’ and almost 300 comments.

(Swipe to see all photos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Dellanos (@alexadellanos)

In other snapshots, the blonde also stole hundreds of glances by modeling in a red blouse and a mini skirt That made her legs and hips stand out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Dellanos (@alexadellanos)

Previously, Alexa Dellanos dazzled by appearing in the foreground, dressed in a low-cut white top that barely covers the most essential of her “breasts”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Dellanos (@alexadellanos)

You may also like:

Alexa Dellanos boasts tremendous curves from the beach with a trikini that only covers the essentials

Aracely Arámbula receives public apology from a reporter who violated her privacy

Nicki Minaj celebrates her 39th birthday showing her voluptuous charms without clothes