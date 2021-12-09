Alfredo “Chango” Moreno died at the age of 41

Alfredo Moreno when he played in America | Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images

MEXICO CITY, December 8 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Sad day for Mexican soccer. The Argentine, nationalized Mexican, Alfredo Moreno, a player who had a long career in football in our country, lost his life at 41 years of age due to complications in his health.

The former soccer player had a difficult week after being admitted to Aguascalientes after an operation on his gallbladder that was removed, but later a tumor was detected near the intestines, that is why in recent days blood donors were requested for his stability.

“The monkey”, as he was known, he worked as a forward. He debuted in 1999 with Boca Juniors, later signed with the Racing de Avellaneda, to later arrive in Mexico with Necaxa in 2001. His performance aroused the interest of Shandon luneng from China, where he spent a short time to return to Boca Juniors.

He returned to Liga MX in 2003, the same with Rayos, where he played until 2007. Later he played for San Luis, América, Atlas, Xolos de Tijuana where he was champion in the Apertura 2012. He also defended the Puebla shirts, Veracruz and Celaya, in the Ascent MX. He is the Argentine soccer player with the most goals in Mexico with 165.

