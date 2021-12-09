Alfredo Talavera will be out for the game against Chile

Although the competition ended for almost all the soccer players of Pumas, Erik Lira and Alfredo Talavera They went straight to the United States to wear the shirt of the Mexican team, with which they would face Chile. However, in the last hours it was reported that one of the two arrived with physical discomfort that prevented him from being taken into account and will return to CU.

The emotion of being chosen to defend the colors of his country must be one of the greatest for an athlete. Although Alan Mozo He was left with the desire to travel to Texas to be in the preparation match against Chile, Lira and Talavera were selected by Gerardo Martino to be present there.

However, a statement published by the Mexican team informed that Alfredo Talavera will not be able to be part of the team that plays tonight. “The player appeared at the concentration with an injury to the right thigh, and after the evaluation, in agreement with his club, his withdrawal was determined”, published on the website of the National team.

The injury of the experienced goalkeeper is not only a problem for Gerardo Martino, which in his place will be able to use Carlos Acevedo, who was summoned for the first time and Luis Malagon, if not then Andres Lillini. It is that the loss of Talavera is the fourth suffered by Pumas in addition to those of Dinenno, Álvarez and Battochio, although it is still necessary to know how long he will be off the courts.

When will Mexico vs Chile play?

The game between El Tri and La Roja will be played tonight at 9:00 p.m. (local time) at Q2 Stadium, located in Austin, Texas. The meeting will be the last played by the National team in 2021 before continuing with the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar 2022, which will be played in the last days of January, first of February and then in March.