Alicia Machado is shown in bed with her new ‘dream partner’

Alicia machado She has a new “dream partner” and without fear of what they will say, she took a photo with him in bed and uploaded it to her Instagram profile.

And it is that the Venezuelan is not only very well accompanied by her new love, Roberto Romano, but also by this new companion. It is nothing more and nothing less than a stuffed animal, which apparently could be one of her birthday gifts, as the actress published the image with an emotional message in which she expresses feeling grateful for another new year of life.

“My new companion of dreams and illusions! I feel full and grateful and above all because time does not determine your tenderness or your capacity for wonder!“, The winner of” La Casa de Los Famosos “began by writing.

Likewise, she said that she will continue to sleep with her stuffed animals because despite being a woman, she still has certain fears.

“For me each day will be a new challenge and I will continue to surprise, love, amaze, learn and enjoy this life and I will continue to sleep with my stuffed animals because even though I have grown up they know that I have some fears like the same girl from yesterday! Good night and happy birthday to me! ”, He expressed.

In the picture, the actress is seen lying on her bed hugging a large, silky teddy bear. The publication has already reached more than 21 thousand “likes” and more than 400 comments in which his followers send him congratulations.

“Happy birthday my beautiful queen”, “What a beautiful Alicia, I carry you in my heart, I am always struck by your authenticity, your gift of speech, for me you are a woman of value, who inspires, blessings”, “Alicia, I admire you a lot. I’m a single mom too and seeing you and getting to know you more at LCDLF gave me a lot of strength. Congratulations! You deserve the best ”, were some of the messages that his fans left him.

The Venezuelan celebrated her 45 years this past Monday with a day at the beach enjoying the sea and sunbathing. Then, he shared with his loved ones, who sang birthdays with a delicious cake.

“My beautiful people! Here already receiving my birthday. I am in the most beautiful moment of my life thanks to the affection and love of thousands of you. To my mother and my daughter, my engine, my friends, my acquired family. Happy birthday to me, “wrote Machado in the publication of a video where he is seen on one of the beaches in Florida, United States.