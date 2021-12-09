Allergan will pay 200 million to New York for the opioid crisis By EFE



Allergan will pay 200 million to New York for the opioid crisis



New York, Dec 8 (.) .- The pharmaceutical company Allergan (NYSE 🙂 agreed this Thursday to pay 200 million dollars to the state of New York for its responsibility in the opioid crisis and will be excluded from the macro-trial promoted by the State Attorney’s Office against several manufacturing and distribution companies.

Allergan, a subsidiary of AbbVie (NYSE :), is thus excluded from a process that addresses its final leg in the New York Supreme Court and in which other defendants such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE :), McKesson, have previously closed millionaire agreements. Cardinal health (NYSE 🙂 and Endo to get rid of the lawsuit.

As part of the pact, Allergan, which had pledged to stop producing opioids, will not be able to sell or promote these drugs in the state, among other vetoes, and must make full payment by mid-2022, the attorney general said in a statement. , Letitia James.

In addition, you will need to make information about opioids and related products more accessible to the public, including patients and healthcare providers.

A good part of the amount will be allocated to the fight to reduce the use of opioids in New York, according to the Attorney General’s Office, which last June began the trial against a score of companies, including pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy chains, of which there are only Teva and her unit Anda.

Since the trial began, the Prosecutor’s Office has collected 1.7 billion dollars through negotiations with those companies that it accused of the health crisis, according to the statement.

“Our ongoing trial has focused on the role that companies like Allergan and its predecessors played in helping to grow this epidemic, benefiting while Americans suffered,” argued the prosecutor.

James noted that the Allergan deal keeps the firm out of the opioid business for the next decade.

In March 2019, the Attorney General’s Office filed the largest lawsuit in the country to hold various manufacturers and distributors accountable for the opioid epidemic, including Purdue Pharma, the maker of the highly addictive drug OxyContin, and its owners, the Sackler family.

Purdue filed for Bankruptcy Law and its owners reached an agreement with the court to pay $ 4.5 billion over a nine-year period and obtained legal immunity for life, which several states have asked to be revoked.