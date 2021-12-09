Amazon failure affects Venmo, Netflix and other popular apps – Telemundo New York (47)

SEATTLE, Washington – Robot vacuums would not turn on. Doorbell cameras stopped monitoring package thieves, although some of the deliveries were canceled. The Disney and Netflix platforms suffered interruptions and several outlets had problems publishing news.

A major disruption to Amazon’s cloud services network on Tuesday severely affected a wide variety of US companies for hours, raising questions about the vulnerability of the internet and its concentration in the hands of a handful of companies.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN?

Amazon has yet to say what exactly happened. The company limited its communications Tuesday to concise technical explanations on the Amazon Web Services page and in a brief statement delivered by spokesperson Richard Rocha acknowledging that the failures had affected Amazon’s own warehousing and delivery operations, but noted that the company was “working to resolve the problem as soon as possible.” He did not immediately respond to further questions Wednesday.

The incident at Amazon Web Services primarily affected the eastern United States, but it also impacted a wide variety of services, from airline reservations and car dealerships, to payment applications, streaming services, and the e-commerce operations themselves. from Amazon.

WHAT IS AMAZON WEB SERVICES?

It is a cloud service, which means that it stores customer data, operates its activities on the internet, among other services, and represents a huge profit for Amazon. It has roughly 40% of a $ 64 billion global cloud services market, an even larger share than the total of its closest competitors Microsoft, Alibaba and Google, according to research firm Gartner.

It was previously run by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, ​​who took over from founder Jeff Bezos in July.

ARE TOO MANY EGGS IN ONE BASKET?

Some cybersecurity experts have warned for years about the potential negative consequences of allowing a handful of big tech companies to dominate vital internet operations.

Even under the current model, companies have some options to divide their services between different cloud providers, although it can be complicated, or at least ensure that they can move their services to another region managed by the same provider. Tuesday’s failure mostly hit Amazon’s “US East 1” region.

HAD NOT HAPPENED THIS BEFORE?

Yes. The last major AWS failure occurred in November 2020. There have been other long and damaging internet failures that have affected other providers. In June, cloud-based content distributor Fastly suffered a failure that temporarily shut down major internet sites, such as CNN’s, the New York Times, and the UK government’s home page.