Amazon will say goodbye to Alexa in 2022, but….

We are all very familiar here with Alexa, the virtual assistant of Amazon that in recent years has made life easier with voice commands, and other functions. As well, Amazon will be getting rid of Alexa, but not the one we all know, but a free service that offered statistical data from different websites, and which coincidentally shares the same name as the virtual assistant.

Alexa Internet was founded in 1996 and three years later it was acquired by Amazon for $ 250 million dollars. This service was made known by Alexa Rank, a system that ranked the most popular websites in the world. However, this system was not entirely correct since the way it obtained this information was not always the most accurate out there.

Well, this service will be closed for Amazon from May 1, 2022. In fact, as of yesterday, December 8, It has stopped receiving new subscriptions and all those customers who had a paid subscription will have the option of exporting all the data from their account and subsequently deleting it.

And in related news, Amazon Web Services it presented failures this week, which also ended up affecting the servers of some other services. You can learn more details about this by clicking on the following link.

Editor’s note: Of course Amazon has no intention of ditching the Alexa we all know, but it is certainly quite an interesting coincidence. Perhaps the sales giant should have considered changing the name of its virtual assistant to avoid confusion, but by now we are all so used to it that it would be difficult to give it a new name.

Via: Times of India