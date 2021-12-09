Amazon withdraws Alexa Internet | Microsiervos (Internet)

By @Alvy – December 9, 2021

Without much ceremony, Amazon has announced that retire Alexa after 25 years of existence. Alexa (.com) or Alexa Internet – not to be confused with Alexa, the popular digital assistant, also from Amazon – was a audience measurement system It was launched in 1996 and it roughly ranks the most popular websites on the Internet. It will mean what “popular” means.

Alexa (.com) had a website crawler spider –Which served as the basis for creating the first copy of the Internet Archive (Archive.org) – and above all it was known for its «Bar for the browser» that instantly told you how popular a website was according to the rankings that the company produced. The more people visited a site, the higher it climbed in the world rankings, so the lower your number was, the more popular your site was (or, technically, the more people visited it using the Alexa bar and other tools). At the same time it also served to collect data on similar websites, what-who-likes- and cross it with data demographic of another kind. Technology that Amazon undoubtedly knew how to exploit very well.

That data from Alexa has been used in almost any audience analysis, infographic and research of the type “100 most popular websites” and the like that has been published in the last decades. It has served agencies, advertisers, and webmasters, because it was marketed in multiple versions. Now Amazon is withdrawing it after years in which it was no longer as well known or as relevant.

Ironically, from Alexa we will be left with the name / brand, which Amazon has used in its digital assistants and is as recognizable as any meme. Long live, Alexa!