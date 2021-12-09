Anabel Hernández: Two of my sources of information have been assassinated | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.-The journalist Anabel Hernandez revealed during the International Book Fair in Guadalajara (FIL) that at least two of its sources have been murdered.

When presenting the book “Emma and the Other Ladies of Narco”, Hernández said that the information in which he accuses several famous people – including Galilea Montijo – of having relationships with drug traffickers it is very well documented.

“There are direct witnesses (in the book) of the events whose identity I have reserved for myself … I have reserved myself because, unfortunately, throughout these years of investigation, at least two of my sources have been killed“he commented.

It may interest you: Anabel Hernández reveals the truth about Emma Coronel and exposes the role of women in drug trafficking

Anabel Hernández explained that one of her sources who lost her life was the one that revealed to her the links of Felipe Calderón’s Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, with the Sinaloa Cartel.

“He was executed in broad daylight in Mexico City, another of my informants – direct witnesses to the events – was the relative of a military man who worked in the 27th Infantry Battalion that terrible night in Iguala and who had finally agreed to talk to me to tell me what had happened in the Battalion, how many students had been taken inside and who never left there again, and when the appointment was about to be made, they killed my source in Cocula while I was pruning a tree on the sidewalk of his house, “he said.

Anabel also said that other of her sources have been unfairly persecuted and imprisoned.

“It has been a brutal persecution of this corrupt criminal criminal system in Mexico against my informants. But today I want to say that these witnesses (of the new book) are willing, if someone demands me – which there is not yet – to speak up. very prudent in publishing this book … this book we know that talking about people’s names is a very serious matter, when I do it is that I have 1000% of the information fully and absolutely corroborated, “he explained.

Anabel Hernández answers Galilea Montijo

The journalist Anabel Hernández replied to Galilea Montijo and all those he mentions in his book about alleged relationships between entertainment stars and people dedicated to drug trafficking.

In a text of the writing entitled “Emma and the Other Narco Ladies“, Hernández detailed:

I have carried out this research with the same rigor and method as my research on corruption and abuse of power networks. I had access to direct, eyewitnesses, of the events that I narrate here; people who were just there, behind the scenes, observing this intimate world until now secret. Collaborators very close to the drug traffickers mentioned in the book who saw their interaction with their women and family. “

According to the short review of the book on Amazon, “the report deals with the complex world of organized crime in Mexico and its relationship with the world of showbiz“.

It may interest you: The famous women who were involved with “the narco” by Anabel Hernández in her new book

Anabel says that with this book she seeks to understand “the various components of the drug cartels, which have plunged Mexico for decades in a spiral of violence in which every day they are dozens of innocent people exploited, disappeared or murdered, many of them female“.

In these pages, characters such as Emma Coronel and other wives of important drug traffickers, a former Miss Universe (Alicia Machado), and some of the actresses, singers and television conductors – such as Galilea Montijo and Ninel Conde – most recognized and applauded in Mexico parade. both from the past and from the present time.

“Mothers, wives and lovers. Women who conform to the macho rules of their masters and dance before them -in private, parties or orgies- the dance of the seven veils, and they do it on the corpses of the thousands who have been victims of the same men whom they delight with their accomplice presence in exchange for money, jewelry and property, “says the Amazon text of Anabel Hernández’s book.

According to the Mexican reporter, in the pages “the reader is taken to family gatherings, parties and bedrooms of various drug traffickers where the stories of love, buying and selling of pleasure, incest, ambition, betrayal and revenge occur. A hitherto unknown world “.

What are Galilea Montijo accused of?

In the book, the journalist points out that the host of the Hoy program had an affair with Arturo Beltrán Leyva “El Barbas.”

In addition, it details that the capo supported Gali to get her sister out of jail.