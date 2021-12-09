Andrea Meza falls in love with Israel in a mustard slip dress with right opening

The miss Universe She is in the final stage of her reign, which is why she is visiting another country, a place that has witnessed her beauty, which is why she fell in love from Israel by wearing a mustard slip dress with a right opening that revealed her attributes.

Andrea Meza is one of the most beautiful and talented women in the world, which is in the final stage of her reign as Miss Universe, undoubtedly a title that has taken advantage of a few months given the pandemic, so the outfits have not been lacking.

On this occasion, he captivated all his followers in networks with a attire simple, but showing its elegance and bearing. The beauty queen fell in love from Israel with a mustard slip dress with an opening on her right leg, a modern and daring garment.

Which she combined with golden earrings and her loose hair, while her make-up she included brown eyeshadows and a simple black liner, which highlighted her brown eyes. All his followers immediately filled the comments section with many hearts and compliments.

Since her coronation Andrea Meza has shown her great beauty and good taste in dressing, so we do not doubt that during her stay in Israel, has captivated many looks, which are due to the fact that this December 12 will be decided who will win the title of Miss Universe.

We are days away from this wonderful event, in which we all wish that the crown remains in MexicoTherefore, Débora Hallal, 25, could be the fourth Miss Universe of Mexican origin, it is not impossible, so we wish her the best of luck.

Andrea Meza is currently fulfilling some commitments before the coronation, which he has shared in social networks, since during his seven months of reign, his personal accounts grew in followers, becoming one of the most followed figures.

Although it is not for less, since he has worked hard, not only going up Photographs and participating in fashion sessions, but also getting involved in different projects for the benefit of society, one of the reasons why he has earned the affection and admiration of many people.

We will continue to watch for new news regarding the exciting weekend that is days away, as well as publications that you share wearing outfits that highlight your attributes and beauty, which range from formal sets even dresses like today.