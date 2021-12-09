Android 12L’s new quick wallpaper picker is just great

Related news

It is not something new that takes us by surprise, since we recently learned about the new Android 12L wallpaper selector. We have tested on our Pixel 5 and it’s just great.

Android 12L is here and offers multiple optimizations for larger devices screen such as tablets. But among its characteristics, that selector stands out that we can access very quickly.

The quick selector of wallpapers for Android 12L

Having the opportunity to have installed Android 12L in beta 1 on Google’s Pixel 5, we have already been able to test that quick wallpaper selector.

Simply by pressing prolonged form over some space from the home of the Android mobile, apart from the widgets and the home screen settings, we will have the new wallpaper and style selector.

Android 12L

The Free Android

The best thing about this is the previous one, since they appear thumbnails of the current wallpaper used and the above. That is, by clicking on any of them we will be able to select them without having to go through the normal selector that we are used to.

We say that it is great because if we have several wallpapers that we usually resort to, from that quick view or selector we will be able to switch between one and the other in a fast, simple and intuitive way.

Quick Selection View

The Free Android

The interesting thing is that if we click on a wallpaper in the thumbnail views, it is selected and activated, but the quick selector remains active in case we want to make a change when we check that we don’t like how it looks the new.

In fact, they can be selected up to five wallpapers to quickly change the wallpaper of our mobile with Android 12L.

This novelty is available for older Pixels, that is, all the previous ones to the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The same happens with the new Chrome that allows taking long screen captures that has reached Android 12 and 12L today on those devices.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you